Self Maker Showroom / BLURKER

Showroom • Jung District, South Korea Architects: BLURKER

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2012

Photographs Photographs: rayliter

Design: Junho Kim

Design, Construction Supervision: Daesung Kim

Construction Supervision: Taehwan Kim

Curtain: SELF MAKER

City: Jung District

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. SELF MAKER, located in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, is a brand that customizes curtains and blinds by providing professional and sensuous consulting to customers through the corporate value of making every day special with small changes in daily spaces. So we designed it thinking about how the customers who visit this space can feel special as a small change.

The space division of the project began by arranging the important functions of the office, lounge, and curtain showings in three circles on the floor plan. It is divided into floor, wall, and ceiling structures, and is arranged in separate areas.

Thin soft and silky curtains installed on both walls of the entrance corridor serve as doors for offices and storage, while at the same time giving customers a comfortable feeling along with illumination and cushion walls, and the cushion wall in the curtain showing zone is the brand's iconic art wall that represents the texture and volume of the fabric. In addition, the office wall is finished with glass blocks at the point of entry and exit, and the cushion wall in the curtain showing zone provides a slight gap to induce the customer's natural flow of movement.

As you enter along the line, you will face the lounge. This lounge is also arranged with a soft curve. Sitting along the curve induces your gaze to a specially designed curtain bar. The curtain bar can be checked with eyes and hands while unfolding or moving the product that customers want.

The curtain shoring zone is an important functional device that allows professional and sensory consulting in space while dividing the area through the materials of the floor and wall. It not only allows two circular structures of different diameters to serve as lighting and curtain rails and flexibly partition the space but also allows customers to experience various things by themselves by overlapping individual or two or more products.