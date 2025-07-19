Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  HumCustom Factory Exhibition Hall / OAOA Studio

HumCustom Factory Exhibition Hall / OAOA Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Showroom
Putian, China
  • Architects: OAOA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
HumCustom Factory Exhibition Hall / OAOA Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As society continues to develop and economic conditions improve, consumers increasingly pursue individuality. Personalized flexible production better meets the diverse needs of people in today's era. Early factories used assembly line production models of the Industrial Age, namely mass-producing homogeneous products. In many factories, the orders decreased from hundreds of thousands of units to tens of thousands or even thousands. Nowadays, market demand quantities are dwindling, necessitating the fulfillment of more personalized customization needs. HumCustom is an enterprise specializing in providing POD customized flexible supply chain solutions, offering one-stop services from product selection, production, logistics, to after-sales. With a central factory covering 16,000 square meters and 17 supporting plants, it can handle customizations ranging from a single piece to tens of thousands.

OAOA Studio
Commercial Architecture, Retail, Showroom, China

Cite: "HumCustom Factory Exhibition Hall / OAOA Studio" 19 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025758/humcustom-factory-exhibition-hall-oaoa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

© Wen Studio

HumCustom 工厂展厅 / OAOA Studio

