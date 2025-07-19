HumCustom Factory Exhibition Hall / OAOA Studio

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As society continues to develop and economic conditions improve, consumers increasingly pursue individuality. Personalized flexible production better meets the diverse needs of people in today's era. Early factories used assembly line production models of the Industrial Age, namely mass-producing homogeneous products. In many factories, the orders decreased from hundreds of thousands of units to tens of thousands or even thousands. Nowadays, market demand quantities are dwindling, necessitating the fulfillment of more personalized customization needs. HumCustom is an enterprise specializing in providing POD customized flexible supply chain solutions, offering one-stop services from product selection, production, logistics, to after-sales. With a central factory covering 16,000 square meters and 17 supporting plants, it can handle customizations ranging from a single piece to tens of thousands.