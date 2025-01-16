Ziraat Bank Headquarters / KPF

+ 13

Local Architects: A Tasarim Mimarlik

SMEP: Arup

Construction Managers: Turner International

Contractors: Kalyon İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi

Façade Engineers: ALT

Office Interiors: A+I Asia

Acoustic Consultants: Mezzo Studio

Leed Consultants: Altensis

Signage: Symbius

Landscape: DDS

Kitchen Design: Tricon

Lighting Designers: PJC

City: İstanbul

Country: Turkey

Text description provided by the architects. Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) is pleased to announce the completion of Ziraat Bank Headquarters. Conceived as the centerpiece of the Istanbul International Financial Center (IIFC), the design of the landmark twin towers integrates highly crafted detail with the demands of a modern workplace and draws on the architectural and cultural heritage of one of the world's oldest and most diverse cities. The development extends to more than 450,000 m2 incorporating Ziraat Bank's headquarters, auditorium, ground-floor retail, and below-grade parking.

"Ziraat Bank Headquarters is a modern building with deep roots in Istanbul's physical and cultural context," says Mustafa Chehabeddine, KPF Design Principal. "Our concept was for the podium to incorporate interpretive references to the intricate style of the region's rich historic architecture, with a layered, screen-like approach to shading, while the towers display a horizontal banding. The building geometry gently and gradually expands toward the top, resulting in a sculptural form that celebrates the growth and development of Ziraat Bank."

'Ziraat Towers, which is a key part of the Istanbul Finance Center Project (IFC), hold great significance for our bank" says Ziraat REIT General Manager, Peyami Ömer. "These towers reflect Ziraat Bank's 161-year deep-rooted history, as well as representing a critical step in carrying our Bank into the future, aligning with our vision to be the sector's leader in every aspect. The Design of the towers was carefully crafted by KPF to be contemporary but at the same time take hints from our rich heritage. This development is also an indicator of our role as 'Ziraat' in achieving the goals of the Türkiye's Century'.

The complex was designed as independent but interconnected buildings, with the podium acting as a continuation of the IIFC's civic space on the street and plaza levels. Bridges cross the eight-story interior atrium at multiple levels, promoting connectivity across the building, while the lower levels of the podium are defined by the sculptural form of the free-standing auditorium.

Throughout the building, high-quality local stone and wood details are incorporated, most notably in the auditorium, which is clad in double-curving panels of CNC-milled, local limestone. Internally, the auditorium is lined with timber to create a sense of intimacy, and the waving profile of the roof panels was modeled to improve acoustics.

Within the towers, workplaces are focused on employee well-being, collaboration, and social interaction across floors. Varied workplaces and shared amenities are provided, such as prayer rooms and naturally ventilated, double-height atria, garden spaces and roof terraces.

The detailing of the podium façade references the ornate screens used across Islamic architecture, adding texture and layering while tempering the light to protect the interior from glare and overheating. The towers, which rise to 40 and 46 storeys, display a more contemporary style, serving as a landmark to the growing district. Louvers arranged in horizontal bands and varied according to height and orientation, are utilized to allow high levels of internal daylight across the office floors whilst preventing excessive solar gain.