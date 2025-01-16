White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP

+ 37

Team: Abdulatif Almishari, Rui Vargas, Carla Barroso, Alba Duarte, Telmo Rodrigues, Carlo Palma, Duarte Correia, Elvino Domingos, Emanuel Grave, Hassan Javed, João Costa, Lionel Estriga, Pedro Miranda

MEP: Mohammed Hassan, Rúben Rodrigues

Interior Design: Leonor Barata Feyo, Carolina Grave

Landscape: Susana Pinheiro

Graphic Design: Mariana Neves, Aquilino Sotero, Diogo Monteiro, Federica Fortugno, Nelson Ferreira, Luís Esteves

Structure: R5 Engineers

Site Supervision: AsBuilt - Lúcio Silva, Ricardo Janeiro, Vando Beldade

City: Al Khiran

Country: Kuwait

Text description provided by the architects. Embodying the architectural attributes of Northern Gulf architecture of privacy and discretion, the White Fortress is enveloped by towering, thick walls that offer protection from the harsh climate and arid surroundings, while enclosing a serene and inviting interior. The dwelling program is laid out on the ground floor and organized around patios within a rectangular walled enclave. Glazed facades in the main social area and patios are thoughtfully integrated, complementing the dwelling's traditional composition. Given the diversity of experiences, each patio or courtyard is designated with a different function; to greet, to rest, and to celebrate.

A central green "oasis" divides the service areas from the private and social spaces. The interior is replete with generously proportioned rooms that open out onto various oval-shaped patios and small green gardens, connected by non-linear paths that bring all the elements of the dwelling together. A rhythmic play of depth and shadow is created as an axial circulation corridor crosses successive gardens and patios, leading from the main entrance to the private family spaces.

At the seaside, the dwelling embraces views of the Gulf Sea, framing the seascape's horizontality with an open semi-covered paved space, engaging in a dialogue with the sand dunes and vegetation. The house extends to the private beach, seamlessly connecting the interior space with its main convivial social room.

In the heart of the central "oasis," a tall cylindrical volume draws the eye. It stands as a seacoast lighthouse, soaring upwards as a space for solitude and meditation. It provides a calm environment for serenity and contemplation. From the tower, one can access the roof, which transforms into a contemplative walking space. The roof and tower offer panoramic views of the house gardens, the dunes, and the endless horizon of the sea.