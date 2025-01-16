Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP

White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP

White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, ConcreteWhite Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 16 of 42White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 14 of 42White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 6 of 42White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Al Khiran, Kuwait
  • Team: Abdulatif Almishari, Rui Vargas, Carla Barroso, Alba Duarte, Telmo Rodrigues, Carlo Palma, Duarte Correia, Elvino Domingos, Emanuel Grave, Hassan Javed, João Costa, Lionel Estriga, Pedro Miranda
  • MEP: Mohammed Hassan, Rúben Rodrigues
  • Interior Design: Leonor Barata Feyo, Carolina Grave
  • Landscape: Susana Pinheiro
  • Graphic Design: Mariana Neves, Aquilino Sotero, Diogo Monteiro, Federica Fortugno, Nelson Ferreira, Luís Esteves
  • Structure: R5 Engineers
  • Site Supervision: AsBuilt - Lúcio Silva, Ricardo Janeiro, Vando Beldade
  • City: Al Khiran
  • Country: Kuwait
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 35 of 42
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Embodying the architectural attributes of Northern Gulf architecture of privacy and discretion, the White Fortress is enveloped by towering, thick walls that offer protection from the harsh climate and arid surroundings, while enclosing a serene and inviting interior. The dwelling program is laid out on the ground floor and organized around patios within a rectangular walled enclave. Glazed facades in the main social area and patios are thoughtfully integrated, complementing the dwelling's traditional composition. Given the diversity of experiences, each patio or courtyard is designated with a different function; to greet, to rest, and to celebrate.

White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 7 of 42
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 41 of 42
Axonometric Drawing
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A central green "oasis" divides the service areas from the private and social spaces. The interior is replete with generously proportioned rooms that open out onto various oval-shaped patios and small green gardens, connected by non-linear paths that bring all the elements of the dwelling together. A rhythmic play of depth and shadow is created as an axial circulation corridor crosses successive gardens and patios, leading from the main entrance to the private family spaces.

White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 39 of 42
Floor Plan
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 40 of 42
Section
White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

At the seaside, the dwelling embraces views of the Gulf Sea, framing the seascape's horizontality with an open semi-covered paved space, engaging in a dialogue with the sand dunes and vegetation. The house extends to the private beach, seamlessly connecting the interior space with its main convivial social room.

White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 9 of 42
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In the heart of the central "oasis," a tall cylindrical volume draws the eye. It stands as a seacoast lighthouse, soaring upwards as a space for solitude and meditation. It provides a calm environment for serenity and contemplation. From the tower, one can access the roof, which transforms into a contemplative walking space. The roof and tower offer panoramic views of the house gardens, the dunes, and the endless horizon of the sea.

White Fortress House / TAEP/AAP - Image 24 of 42
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

