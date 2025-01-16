Nantong Grand Theatre / BIAD

+ 16

Planning, Concept Design, And Schematic Design: Paul Andreu Architecte Paris + Beijing Institute of Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.+ PLUS

Preliminary Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.+ PLUS

Construction Documents: Beijing Institute Of Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.

Facade Consultant: Shenzhenqianhai OEC Facade Consultant Co.,Ltd.

Lighting Design Consultant: Tungsten Studio

Interior Consultant: Beijing Institute Of Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.+ Beijing E.Scene Art Design Co.,Ltd

Stage Engineering: Radio, Film & TV Design and Research Institute

Acoustic Consultant: East China Architectural Design & Research Institute Co.,Ltd, Acoustic and Theatre Special Design & Research Studio

Special Fire Protection: China Academy of Building Research Fire Institute

Landscape Design Consultant: AECOM

Construction Agent: Jiangsu Shenghe Real Estate Co., Ltd. Nantong Branch

General Contractor: China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp.,Ltd.

Client: Nantong municipal bureau of culture, broadcast, television and tourism

City: Nantong

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site area of the project is 107,071㎡, with a total building area of 110,916㎡. It consists of 7 floors above ground and 2 underground floors (3 underground floors in certain points), with a building height is 57m. The BIAD team aims to reconstruct the locality and the affinity of urban spaces by using cultural context as a guidance, citizen life as a focus, and theatrical design as an opportunity.

Nantong, formerly known as "Tongzhou," derives its name from its strategic location at the confluence of the Yangtze River and the East China Sea, making it a key transportation hub that connects the regions of Wu and Yue. The water body and urban boundary space surrounding Nantong Grand Theatre serve as a microcosm of the city's geographic and historical significance. The theatre is located on the northeast bank of Zilang Lake in Chongchuan District, Nantong. Along with Nantong Art Museum to the south and Nantong International Convention & Exhibition Center to the west, it forms the cultural and MICE area of Nantong Central Innovation Zone. The combination of the three major public buildings in Nantong Central Innovation Zone serves to obscure the boundaries between the water and the city, redefining the urban spatial organization. An open space to the public in this area represents the fundamental stance and self-positioning of the region in terms of the locality and affinity.

From the lakeside, the undulating roof floats along the shore, shaping an elegant form, at the intersection of water and city. The pristine, continuous roof resembles auspicious clouds, lending a sense of lightness to the building's structure. The smooth architecture continuously draws people closer, as this astonishing "Qin Mountain and Pearl Water" landscape slowly unfolds by the shore of Zilang Lake. On the lakeside, the theatre is opened to the dramatic view of Zilang Lake with glass curtain wall; on the cityside, perforated aluminum panels with varying apertures enhance the cohesion of building. The two distinct facades are the interpretation and extension of the surrounding environment, marking the first step in the building's redefinition of the boundary between the water and the city.

Nantong Grand Theatre has five auditoriums, arranged in an arc from northwest to southeast, including a 300-seat Children's Theatre, a 605-seat Drama Theatre, a 1,523-seat Opera House, a 1,184-seat Concert Hall, and a 406-seat Studio Theatre, collectively forming a "Five-Colored Lucky Cloud." The five auditoriums are aligned centripetally, with the auditoriums and foyers facing the lake, while the stage and backstage areas facing the urban roads. The five auditoriums are connected by a circular lobby, which is open to the public at all times. The circular lobby has two floors, both with entrances and exits equipped, and can be accessed by eight emergency stairways leading directly to the lake. The north-facing lobby serves as the main entry to the entire building, guiding visitors from the city into the circular lobby. The clear and well-defined circulation of the Grand Theatre reflects the designers' comprehensive consideration of affinity and local experiential qualities. The foyer and two levels of circular halls together form the theatre's lobby. This space integrates essential programs such as cloakrooms, restrooms, a café, lounges, and box offices while organizing vertical flow to the auditoriums. Visitors collect tickets on the first floor, pass through security checks, and use the vertical circulation within the public lobby to access the second floor, where they enter their respective performance halls. This flow ensures a high-quality viewing experience and serves as the foundation of the theatre's affinity with its audience. Additionally, the flexible spatial arrangement enhances the versatility of the public areas, allowing the urban and waterfront environments to permeate into the building. Auxiliary spaces, such as the souvenir shop and café, along with small exhibition areas, are located on the first floor. These spaces can operate independently and remain open during different hours, serving visitors to Zilang Lake Park even when the theatre is not in operation.

The main lobby of Nantong Grand Theatre serves as a dual extension of the water and urban spaces. Located between the Opera House and the Concert Hall, the foyer features a soaring atrium that creates a bright and spacious experience. A canal runs through the foyer, the result of a design adjustment to its original course, transforming what was once a transitional waterway into the spatial axis of the theatre. The interior design reflects the essence of Zilang Lake, bringing its waters indoors. The ceiling features stainless steel panels shaped into artistic water ripple patterns, while a circular glass floor in the central hall offers a glimpse into the refined interior spaces of the theatre, as boats glide between Zilang Lake and the canal. The interplay of the ceiling and floor, interior and exterior, creates layers of visual and artistic interaction, rich in vibrancy and creativity. This surprising and seamless design ensures the spatial coherence of Nantong Grand Theatre and stands as a testament to its embodiment of locality and affinity. Regardless of whether the theatre is open, the building visually extends the city's public space, prioritizing public engagement and participation as its primary essence.

The main entrance reflects the Grand Theatre's respect for the city's cultural heritage, while the circular lobby is its response to "Qin Mountain and Pearl Waters" around Zilang Lake. Connecting all five halls, the circular lobby serves as the theatre's primary public space. Facing Zilang Lake, it offers unparalleled natural views. As a tribute to the lakeside scenery, the circular lobby directly accesses an outdoor viewing platform. From the platform, visitors can gaze at Lang Mountain at the western end of the corridor or step closer to lakeside, engaging in a visual dialogue with people strolling along the lakeside. Additionally, the landscape design adds a new layer between the building and the water, enriching the spatial experience. Between the city and the water, everything—people, events, and objects—becomes simultaneously an observer and the observed, creating a dynamic interplay of perspectives.

Just as Nantong, a city of connectivity, embodies diversity and inclusivity across different communities, the five halls of Nantong Grand Theatre reflect various interpretations of locality and affinity based on their distinct functional requirements. The interior design of each hall are uniquely styled and full of characters. However, from a technical perspective, these five theatres demonstrate a high degree of uniformity. All utilize glass fiber reinforced gypsum (GRG) panels with intricate textured surfaces as wall materials, designed to optimize acoustic performance to the fullest extent. Furthermore, the design of stage lighting, sound systems, and stage machinery exemplifies a relentless pursuit of modern performance excellency and immersive audience experiences, creating a cutting-edge artistic space for both spectators and performers. The Opera House serves as the centerpiece of the five halls. Audiences reach the auditorium through entrances on either side of the Opera House. The golden and dynamic vertical light strips, immediately evoke the elegance and purity of a world-class performance venue. The undulating vertical lines enhance the cohesiveness and depth of the space. The "light strips" on the walls can adjust their brightness and colors to suit different performance themes or conference settings. The seats, in rich shades of deep red, beautifully complement the golden walls, creating a striking visual harmony.

The Drama Theatre is a significant representation of the affinity of the theatre. It features a circular, enveloping wall structure, with a central golden relief colonnade that defines a unique seating arrangement. The overall style of the theatre draws inspiration from Nantong's long-standing and elegant local cultural traditions. Through the use of different materials and modern techniques, the audience can sense the captivating atmosphere of the drama even before the performance begins. The seats are upholstered in velvet, and the gradient color treatment enhances the centripetal focus of the circular theatre. The walls are coated with a matte night-blue finish, which, along with the colonnade, creates a mysterious and noble ambiance.

The concert hall is enveloped in a silver-gray metallic paint on its walls, creating an overall bright and lively atmosphere. Through the unique circular walkway within the hall, audience members can easily access their seats. The surfaces of the pool seating and side walls feature various curves, providing excellent sound reflection. The organ is positioned along the central axis behind the stage, with the choir seats placed in front of it. Above the stage, a series of elliptical stained glass acoustic panels with self-illuminating functionality direct the audience's attention to the center of the stage. The immersive auditory and visual experience of the concert hall integrates the audience with the architectural environment, achieving the ultimate goal of architectural affinity.