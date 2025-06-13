House Shiyangshan No. 1 / Describing Architects

+ 30

Category: Houses

Design Team: LEI Ling,YUAN Shuai, JIANG Peng, MA Wei,XIAO Xudong, FAN Haitao, WANG Hao, ZHU Zhuqing, LI Liang,TIAN Meng

Clients: Mr. Xu

Engineering: Structural Consultant: WU Haisheng

Consultants: Construction responsible person: LI Chuncheng

City: Yichang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Wuyanquan Town, Yidu City, Yichang, which is called Shiyangshan No. 1.The site is a quiet rural area 1.5 kilometers down the national highway. Located at the foot of Shiyang Mountain, the land with mountains on the back and forests on the front is the highest point of the surrounding terrain, which has a wide view of the horizon. The owner, Mr. Xu, and his wife hope to realize their dream of escaping the city and returning to the countryside on this piece of land.Shiyang Mountain is named after the many white stones on the mountain, which resemble sheep. During the rainy season, water flows down the hills, carrying away the soil from the bottom. The exposed part of the rock, after being washed by soil and rain and weathered for years, presents different layers to muddy yellow color. However the bare rocks are not tightly together, the client tried to slowly dig out the soil between them, revealing various sizes of "gaps".

Working on stones

In terms of the spatial building layout, after leaving a path to the back mountain, the building is as close to the mountain as possible, landing on exposed rocks. The bottom of the volume is composed of slabs as the ceiling and stones as the walls. Due to various arrangements of the rocks, the "gaps" create different "hall" spaces. The north side, where the rocks are most concentrated, is an open "hall". Meanwhile, the south sides with scattered stones is enclosed by glass to form a restaurant. The space behind it, with mountains and rocks as a backdrop, is the most peaceful place and Mr. Xu's studio. The rest of the stone gaps are very narrow. Some are below the second floor slabs, providing shelter from wind and rain. The others are exposed to the outside, forming unique stone gaps' corridors.

Deal with space

Due to the limitation of floor space, the upper dwelling is like two stones stacked together, unlike the flowing space in the bottom. A staircase and elevator in the middle of site open to the first floor, which provide accessibility to the living rooms on the other floors. Each room occupies a corner and has a relatively independent view. The two layers of stone blocks are rotated at a horizontal angle of 12 degrees, and the staggered structure creates a space where the second floor is a balcony and the third floor is a terrace. The split air conditioning is also hidden in this rotating crevice. Clients can enter the second floor of the building directly from the back hill and access to the various spaces via stairs. The balcony is enclosed with hollow bricks, which allows for sunlight while relatively shielding external visual interference. The third floor has its privacy, and an open terrace provides a distant view.

Construction

The exposed rock at the base is sufficient to serve as a bearing stratum incorporated into the structural system of the house. Due to the different shapes of the rock, after setting out, some structural columns fall on the rocks, while others fall in the gaps. To minimize the impact of foundation excavation on the space of the rock crevices and reduce the lateral thrust on the foundation structure during the rainy season, some of the load-bearing elements are converted by lifting beams. The main part of the building is made of a shear wall structure, which is conducive to the integrity of the interior space. The non-load-bearing parts are also cast in place, but the amount of reinforcement is reduced. The steel columns installed at the entrance, as a heterogeneous presence, are intended to reinforce its publicity. The floor slabs of the stone garden area, supported by four concrete columns with various shapes, contrast with the raw stone.

Harmony

The building is constructed with cast-in-place concrete, with some of the first floor using stone columns and the roof covered by soil inserted into the mountain, which creates a space that is in harmony with nature while reducing the sense of volume of the building. The concrete wall serves as a natural backdrop, and the rotating space, which is either virtual or real, is covered with climbing vines, looming in the mountains. The upper layer of the non-overlapping section adopts the upturned beams, making the structural system appear layered and stacked like stones.

As a response to the conditions of the building, there is less decoration in the coarse surface, while embracing locally sourced components and the adaptations made by the users. Vines, fallen leaves, insects, and birds arrive at will. Meanwhile, they wander naturally with the owners, in vegetable plots, ponds, and fields.