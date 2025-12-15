CASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura

+ 23

Houses • Zapopan, Mexico Architects: 0studio Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 496 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Rafael Palacios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , Cesantoni , Stanza Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Miguel Angel Delgado, Juan Antonio Corcuera, Missael Quintero

Category: Houses

Finishes: FRIESSEN CO.

Structures: PALOMAR ESTRUCTURAS

Pigments: NALU

Landscape Design: ESTUDIO CAMALEON

Interior Design: KENYA RODRIGUEZ

Kitchen Design: LAGAR COCINAS

City: Zapopan

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. DLCA HOUSE reflects the principles of contemporary Mexican architecture through a deliberate balance of material contrasts, spatial clarity, and contextual awareness. Spanning 496 m² across three levels, the residence is oriented north-south to optimize climatic conditions, establishing a straightforward and functional architectural language. The exterior is defined by a concrete monolith, whose stark presence is softened by warm wood cladding on the ground floor. This material contrast creates a layered composition that distinguishes programmatic elements while highlighting the orthogonal design, where vertical and horizontal planes are carefully articulated in both the façade and interior spaces.