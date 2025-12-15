CASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura

-
Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
- Area: 496 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rafael Palacios
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Cesantoni, Stanza
-
Lead Architects: Miguel Angel Delgado, Juan Antonio Corcuera, Missael Quintero
Text description provided by the architects. DLCA HOUSE reflects the principles of contemporary Mexican architecture through a deliberate balance of material contrasts, spatial clarity, and contextual awareness. Spanning 496 m² across three levels, the residence is oriented north-south to optimize climatic conditions, establishing a straightforward and functional architectural language. The exterior is defined by a concrete monolith, whose stark presence is softened by warm wood cladding on the ground floor. This material contrast creates a layered composition that distinguishes programmatic elements while highlighting the orthogonal design, where vertical and horizontal planes are carefully articulated in both the façade and interior spaces.