CASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura

CASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodCASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairCASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  496
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Palacios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Adobe, Cesantoni, Stanza
  • Lead Architects: Miguel Angel Delgado, Juan Antonio Corcuera, Missael Quintero
  • Category: Houses
  • Finishes: FRIESSEN CO.
  • Structures: PALOMAR ESTRUCTURAS
  • Pigments: NALU
  • Landscape Design: ESTUDIO CAMALEON
  • Interior Design: KENYA RODRIGUEZ
  • Kitchen Design: LAGAR COCINAS
  • City: Zapopan
  • Country: Mexico
CASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Rafael Palacios

Text description provided by the architects. DLCA HOUSE reflects the principles of contemporary Mexican architecture through a deliberate balance of material contrasts, spatial clarity, and contextual awareness. Spanning 496 m² across three levels, the residence is oriented north-south to optimize climatic conditions, establishing a straightforward and functional architectural language. The exterior is defined by a concrete monolith, whose stark presence is softened by warm wood cladding on the ground floor. This material contrast creates a layered composition that distinguishes programmatic elements while highlighting the orthogonal design, where vertical and horizontal planes are carefully articulated in both the façade and interior spaces.

About this office
0studio Arquitectura
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "CASA DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura" [Casa DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura] 15 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025678/casa-dlca-0studio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

