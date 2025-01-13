Bun Pastry & Beverages / Architect Nonsense

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Bun Pastry & Beverages is a small café located in Thaimuang District, Phang Nga Province, Thailand. The project stems from the owner's aspiration to create a café that seamlessly integrates into their residential space. The design emphasizes a functional layout that supports daily fresh pastry baking while serving as a family activity hub, welcoming patrons who appreciate quality coffee and pastries in a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

The project site is a rectangular plot measuring 14 meters in width and 30 meters in depth. The primary structure is organized in a linear layout to optimize spatial efficiency. The site is flanked by two-story shophouses on both sides, creating natural shading for the project area. The architects set the front boundary 5 meters back from the street to establish a forecourt featuring a gravel garden for bicycle parking, catering to cyclists frequently traversing the area. This forecourt also enhances the visual depth of the façade.

Upon surveying the site, it was discovered that a natural wind corridor exists at the rear of the property. To leverage this, the design incorporates cross ventilation through the use of ventilation blocks on the café's façade. These blocks facilitate airflow while serving as a privacy screen, subtly controlling views into the interior garden. The entrance path is centrally positioned, leading to a long corridor that guides visitors into the main café space. Split-level design adds dynamic spatial interplay, connecting the front and rear gardens. The extended roof overhang provides protection from rain and sunlight, ensuring a comfortable semi-outdoor experience.

The café building is strategically positioned adjacent to the existing shophouse for seamless connectivity. At its core, a semi-outdoor transition space links the front and rear gardens, fostering visual and spatial continuity. The front façade features full-height glazing, inviting natural light into the interior while offering an engaging view of the street. This design choice balances the serene indoor ambiance with dynamic outdoor activity. Primary materials include exposed concrete and wood, chosen for their constructability and alignment with the local context. Reclaimed wood from the owner's collection is repurposed for the counter bar, shelves, and roof structure. The textured dark gray plaster walls, crafted using PVC sheets, add subtle yet striking visual interest to the otherwise minimalist material palette.

Bun Pastry & Beverages exemplifies a harmonious blend of minimalist architecture and biophilic design principles. It emphasizes seamless transitions between outdoor and indoor spaces, responding to the local lifestyle while fostering family interactions within a warm and tranquil setting.