Chengdu Jiaozi Pedestrian Bridge / China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute

+ 16

Lead Landscape Architect: Chen Hongyu

Design Team: Yan Bin、Huang Hao、Li Gang、Wang Zhihao、Li Ke、Wang Guanqi

Bridge Structural Design: Sichuan Southwest JIAODA Civil Engineering Design Co.Ltd. （Meng Xiangyong, Zhang Huzhi, Li Chunyan）

Landscape Schematic Development And Construction Drawing Design: Chengdu Yudao Landscape Design Co. Ltd.（Long Yushan, Zhao Xinyuan, Yang Yan）

Water Feature Consultant: SuShui Design

Floodlighting Design: Beijing Weiwei Lighting Design and Research Institute Co.Ltd. （Zou Rong, Wang Rui）

Construction Contractor: China MCC5 Group Co. Ltd.

Clients: Chengdu Jiaozi Park Financial Business District Investment and Development Co., Ltd

City: Cheng Du

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Jiaozi Pedestrian Bridge is located in the core of the Jiaozi Financial Headquarters Business District in Chengdu. As a modern financial and business center in Chengdu, the area is positioned for development as a world-class park city business district model.

A floating park - How should this pedestrian bridge in Chengdu Jiaozi Park Financial and Business District cross the Jinjiang River? Should it be positioned as a bridge or a park? In the process of design, such questions were continuously put forward. Based on the city's urban structure, the Jinjiang River runs from north to south, dividing the financial and business district into two elongated blocks, one on the eastern side and one on the western side. The 2.5-kilometer east-west green belt is split into two parts by the Jinjiang River, becoming two parks facing each other across the river. The intersection of the Jinjiang River and the green belt on the central axis is a natural breakpoint in the urban space and needs to be bridged. Building a pedestrian bridge can not only connect the blocks on both banks, enabling a smooth walkway system but also link the two parts of the green belt, thereby achieving the integration of the river and green belt.

The green belt is about 150 meters wide. As a part of the green belt crossing the river, the bridge deck should not be too narrow, otherwise it will be difficult to form a continuous green axis. However, if a wide deck is adopted, it will inevitably cover the river channel, leading to a large shaded area. Thus, a "multihole" bridge was designed, allowing sunlight to go through the openings in the deck and illuminate the water below.

The combination of additional elements and the reduction of openings finally resulted in a bridge featuring several "lotus leaves". The lotus leaf-inspired cantilevered elements provide ample coverage width, while the gaps between the discs allow sunlight, wind, rain, and views to pass through. The artificial bridge and the natural river coexist harmoniously, breathing at the same rhythm. The nine discs of varying sizes are isomorphic and heterogeneous, with areas ranging from 300 to 1,600 square meters. Planted with arbors on the deck and connected with the riverbank green belts, the bridge transforms into a floating park on the Jinjiang River. Walking in it feels like stepping from one "lotus leaf" to the next. The bridge features flexible curves and a blend of the virtual and the real. The deck and the inverted reflection in water form a delightful contrast. Each cantilevered arc balcony serves as a platform for people to communicate with the river.

Diverse scenarios - The structure is a combination of bridges and a park, with a total length of 498 meters. It encompasses the approach bridges crossing the municipal roads on both banks, the main bridge over the 120-meter wide river, and the original north-south waterfront greenway that vertically overlaps with it. To ensure seamless connectivity and unobstructed passage for pedestrians, the footpath system is organized into three elevation levels: the upper level, which crosses the river and municipal roads; the middle level, which is aligned with municipal roads; and the lower level, which connects with greenways along the riverbanks. Each layer is connected to the elevators through ramps and stairs. The three-dimensional transportation and layered greenery are reminiscent of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. As a tribute to ancient construction pioneers, the pedestrian bridge reproduces the dreamlike vision of "people traveling in the air".

Chengdu, known for its inclusive and laid-back lifestyle, welcomes tourists at any time. The nine discs not only form a complete whole but also offer nine relatively independent activity scenes. The water bar beneath the lotus-leaf pavilion offers a setting to enjoy the scenery while sipping a glass of wine, creating an impressive experience. The 24-hour unmanned library provides a space for reading for nearby residents. The circular theater, constructed according to the varying heights of the river banks, is a venue dedicated to outdoor performances. The fantastic water show features fountains and colorful glass displays, creating a colorful fairyland for children to play. In the water garden, children can participate in a variety of activities centered around the water, enjoying diverse visual, auditory, and tactile experiences. The middle section of the bridge deck is hollowed out into a ring, creating an ideal spot to overlook the river from within the opening. The water curtain is designed around the ring, where a light show is held at night, making it a hot spot for citizens to take photos.

Construction details - The structure of the bridge is inspired by the stem from which lotus leaves grow and adopts an irregular two-way rigid frame system. The varying sizes of openings between the lotus leaves ensure stability while reducing the overall weight of the structure. The bridge deck is paved with ER colorful expanded clay aggregate to enhance the pavement's integrity and avoid ground cracking caused by thermal expansion and cold contraction of the bridge's steel structure.

The bridge deck is planted with 46 arbors, which are arranged according to the stress requirements of the cantilevered structure. The expansive canopies of these trees maintain a continuous green landscape and the connection of the green belts across the river. Colorful native tree species such as Texas live oak, Japanese maple, Liquidambar formosana, Chinese tallow, and Chinese pistache enrich the seasonal landscape of the park on the bridge. The greenery is exuberant in spring and summer while colorful in autumn.

The rainbow, a blend of science and aesthetics, is regarded as a bridge between natural phenomena and human emotion. Is it possible to recreate the natural rainbow scenery on the bridge? By analyzing the angle of sunlight and simulating the conditions necessary for the formation of rainbows, a water curtain was designed using mist spray, which can refract sunlight at a specific time to create an artificial rainbow with a width of 30 meters. "Meeting the Rainbow" serves as a focal point that resonates with shared emotions, adding new dimensions to the enduring significance of bridges.