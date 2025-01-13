Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingLEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, ChairLEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Shelving

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Taichung, Taiwan
  • Architects: InOrder Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:studio vwp
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  41zero42, Agapecasa, Aica, Arflex, Artemide, BELHiFi, Cappellini, Cassina, EDRA, FLOS, Glasitalia, Isamu Noguchi, Kawajun, LeeBroom, Luceplan, Stilnovo, TopCer.pro, Walter Knoll
LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, Chair
© studio vwp

Text description provided by the architects. Lee Residence is located in Taichung City and spans 45 pings (approximately 148.5 square meters). It is home to a couple who are passionate about post-1950 modernist design and deeply knowledgeable about furniture. Given their high-pressure professional lives, they sought a residence that would serve as a vibrant, colorful retreat—an oasis that rejuvenates both body and mind.

LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© studio vwp

A significant portion of the space is devoted to displaying the owners' favorite furniture pieces. Because the furniture palette is so diverse, the planning was approached with great care, maintaining a "quiet, unobtrusive" backdrop. As a result, many details throughout the space have been meticulously crafted: custom air-conditioning vent panels, carefully selected door handles, concealed switches, and precisely aligned tile work all highlight the delightful interplay between the interior and its furnishings.

LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Shelving
© studio vwp
LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Image 31 of 31
Plan
LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© studio vwp
LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Image 28 of 31
© studio vwp

To complement the owners' key furniture, yellow, blue, and green were chosen as the primary accent hues. These colors help define areas such as the living room, kitchen, and study. Meanwhile, both the color schemes and design details are thoughtfully layered within the spatial framework, furniture forms, and layout strategies, cultivating an overall sense of harmony and balance.

LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass, Sink
© studio vwp
LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Image 22 of 31
© studio vwp

Material choices were made to harness each element's unique characteristics and expressive potential: the stainless-steel folded countertop in the kitchen, stain-resistant tiles, and a birch-veneer headboard all showcase how, in this project, design is truly an art of "putting the right things in the right place."

LEE Residence / InOrder Studio - Image 5 of 31
© studio vwp

Project location

Address:Taichung, Taiwan

Cite: "LEE Residence / InOrder Studio" 13 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025597/lee-residence-inorder-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

