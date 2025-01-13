Eisai Kawashima Industrial Park Cafeteria and Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 23

Structural Engineers: Haruo Kobayashi, Shinij Omori, Masashi Kimura, Kei Takekuma

Mechanical Engineers: Yutaka Kishino, Akira Hoshino, Kohei Mitsumoto,Ryohei Fujima

Clients: Eisai Co., Ltd.

City: Kakamigahara

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This project, undertaken to rebuild the aging employee cafeterias at the production and research base of a company operating in Japan's healthcare industry, aimed to create a new base for connecting people and nature and people and people, transcending the role of simply providing meals.

The site sits on a sandbar surrounded by the Kiso River in a natural environment blessed with abundant greenery and water sources. The design fully utilizes the advantages of the location and consciously reflects the company founder's philosophy of pursuing manufacturing and research in harmony with nature. Due to the nature of their research and manufacturing, the existing facilities were closed and windowless, with limited contact with the surrounding natural environment. Taking this into account, this project achieved an open interior space that allows plenty of natural light and ventilation with views of lush greenery. It is designed to promote employee wellness and can also be used as a satellite office or a rest area, facilitating employee communication and accelerating innovation.

The historic primeval forest extends to the north of the building, and a new garden has been created to the south. This helped us achieve a design that connects with nature. A hybrid structure combining reinforced concrete and steel construction was adopted to achieve robustness and openness. To create a sense of connection with the greenery to the north and south, beams, equipment ducts and finishing materials were all arranged along a north-south axis.

The south side of the first floor is a bright dining area with natural lighting and ventilation. The building features rows of horizontal windows that offer panoramic views of the surrounding greenery, and the indoor balconies and terraces under the eaves provide open spaces where one can enjoy the natural beauty of the four seasons. These spaces also function as a place for employees to interact with each other. Meanwhile, on the north side of the first floor are spaces with a calm ambiance designed to frame the view of the primeval forest using waist-high walls and hanging walls. These spaces can be used to enjoy peaceful meals or as a solo workspace that allows one to concentrate on work. The design loosely connects these spaces, allowing users to flexibly choose their work location according to their mood.

In addition, the office on the second floor was designed to facilitate natural communication between the departments on the north and south sides by eliminating the corridor and creating a space for interaction in the center.

This building also serves as a base to provide safety and security in case of natural disasters. It consolidates the server room and medical room into the reinforced concrete core, and is equipped with facilities and equipment for BCP measures such as solar power generators and emergency generators. The first floor was raised by approximately one meter to protect against flooding from the Kiso River. The garden, which takes advantage of the gentle slope of the site, is a universal space also usable as an outdoor plaza in case of disasters.

This project reflects our passion for creating a new base that promotes interaction with nature, communication, and wellness.