Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Motel
  4. Brazil
  5. Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura

Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura

Save

Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography, GlassNuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography, LightingNuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Image 4 of 26Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyNuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Motel
Tatuapé, Brazil
  • Architects: Rodapé Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  926 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Lead Architect: Luciana Ligeiro
  • Interns: Carolina Moraes, Eliza Previato, Fernanda Teixeira, Giulia Giagio, Mayumi Iwasse
  • Execution: M1 acabamentos + Lanco Engenharia
  • Facade: Fábrica de Fachadas
  • Illustrations Of The Nuu Espaço Facade And Suite: Layse Almada
  • Program: Motel
  • City: Tatuapé
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. The Nuu.Motel project created a design methodology that initiated the Rodapé architecture office and is structured on the understanding that it is impossible to practice architecture without research. Research, in this specific project, aimed to identify common imaginaries of the motel space in Brazil to re-signify elements and propose new ones, with the goal of confronting sex as the main action of appropriating bodies in the created spaces - the suites. This sex should be light, fun, permissive, and still protected within four walls, preserving the anonymity that is so prevalent in the origins of Brazilian motels. The entire preliminary study took into account precisely what was preserved from this imaginary, what is re-signified from there, and what we would create anew.

Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Image 21 of 26
Planta - Sala de Banho
Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Image 4 of 26
© Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

In this particular suite, one of the challenges that arose was the dimension of accessibility. Beyond the architectural requirements established by current technical standards, thinking and designing an accessible motel suite means facing the relationship of bodies with space from the many ways of existing and experiencing sexuality. Thus, a space that is oriented towards sexual practices and seeks to be a place of pleasure cannot be accessible if it only meets the parameters of ABNT. The space needs to serve as a platform for experimentation and support for the most varied sexual practices and performances, accommodating and associating in distinct ways with multiple bodies in order to allow plural occupations and appropriations.

Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Glass
© Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz

Can the material elements of a motel suite - bed, glass, mirror, etc. - function as prosthetics, that is, as external bodies to the subjects, but that associate with them in order to expand the extent and possibilities of a body? Can architecture challenge the boundaries between the body and the world, between inside and outside? Which spaces are capable of catalyzing bodily practices that challenge sexual and gender normativities?

Save this picture!
Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tatuapé, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rodapé Arquitetura
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingMotelBrazil

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingMotelBrazil
Cite: "Nuu Auge Suite / Rodapé Arquitetura" [Suíte Nuu Auge / Rodapé Arquitetura] 14 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025589/nuu-auge-suite-rodape-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags