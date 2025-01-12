Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Thailand
  5. Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio

Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio

Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Exterior PhotographyKopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Interior PhotographyKopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 4 of 27Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Interior PhotographyKopihub Restaurant / Does studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Nai Mueang, Thailand
  • Architects: Does studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shootative
  • Lead Architects: Doesstudio
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 20 of 27
© Shootative

Text description provided by the architects. Interior Design Project: Kopi Hub, Korat - This interior design project for Kopi Hub, Korat, is inspired by the concept of "Mud-Mai" (Thai silk weaving), a cultural hallmark of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. The design harmonizes the main building with the interior spaces, which are divided into three distinct zones:

Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 8 of 27
© Shootative
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 24 of 27
Diagram
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 17 of 27
© Shootative

Zone 1: Reception and Seating Area - This zone is arranged within a circular space, allowing customers to enjoy the surrounding garden views. A large red backdrop, designed with a modern reinterpretation of the Mud-Mai pattern, incorporates red silk threads that represent the signature color of the Kopi Hub brand. The centerpiece of this area is a large infinity-shaped chandelier, symbolizing the fluidity and elegance of silk weaving.

Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 13 of 27
© Shootative
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 15 of 27
© Shootative

Zone 2: Seating Area and Open Void - This area features an open void with a vertical garden and a koi fish pond in the center, creating a refreshing ambiance. Customers seated here can enjoy views of the gardens on both sides. Additionally, a playful detail of "Si Sawat Cats" (a local symbol of Korat) is incorporated into a large painted mural, adding a touch of local identity.

Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Shootative
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 27 of 27
Diagram
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 18 of 27
© Shootative
Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 19 of 27
© Shootative

Zone 3: Semi-Outdoor Seating and Patongko booth - Designed to immerse customers in the outdoor garden atmosphere, this zone features seating arranged along the curved lines of the building and garden. Partitions, inspired by the Mud-Mai pattern, serve both as decorative elements and functional dividers, including for the VIP room. This Kopi Hub branch is envisioned as a unique breakfast destination that offers customers a refreshing and culturally enriched dining experience.

Kopihub Restaurant / Does studio - Image 14 of 27
© Shootative

