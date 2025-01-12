Baan Meesook / VYN Studio

+ 17

Structure Engineer: Phaitoon Guakool

City: Kanchanaburi

Country: Thailand

"Baan Meesook" is designed based on simplicity, warmth, and living in harmony with nature in mind. The building emphasizes the connection with natural light, wind, and trees to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere for the residents. The house is arranged in an L-shape to create a private courtyard area surrounded by the building, allowing the residents to experience nature at every corner of the house. The front of the house facing west is designed to be solid to prevent heat and increase privacy. However, when entering the house, you will find an open space connected to the courtyard, creating an atmosphere that is clearly different from the outside.

The courtyard is considered the heart of this project, helping to create a shady atmosphere and is suitable for outdoor activities. Since it faces to the east, it only receives sunlight in the morning. In addition, the courtyard area is connected to the family room to create the relation between the interior and the exterior spaces. The materials used both inside and outside of the building are carefully selected, emphasizing on easy maintenance and reducing the use of waste materials. The interior decoration and loose furniture are designed to emphasize on functionality and reflect simplicity. The walls are painted in cement color and textured surfaces to reduce harshness and add warmth to the house. The roof shape is designed to be simple and easy to maintain, using a gable roof that helps drain rainwater well. Heat insulation is also installed under the roof to increase coolness in the house. The sloping ceiling following the roof slope helps increase the airiness. Black roof tiles and clear tiles are used to decorate the walls to create patterns for the facade.

Landscaping around the house is paved with gravel instead of concrete to reduce construction costs, make it easy to maintain, and help drain water well. "Baan Meesook" reflects the concept of simple, and contemporary living using the design that takes into account the relationship between the building and the nature, creating an environment suitable for relaxation and comfortable living every day.