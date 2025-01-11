Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. BT5 Villa / APDI

BT5 Villa / APDI

Save

BT5 Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, BalconyBT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony, Patio, BeamBT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Courtyard, BalconyBT5 Villa / APDI - Interior PhotographyBT5 Villa / APDI - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hanói, Vietnam
  • Architects: APDI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Design Team: Nhâm Chí Kiên, Phùng Tiến Đạt, Nguyễn Hoàng Sơn, Nguyễn Hữu Sáng, Phạm Minh Nghĩa, Nhâm Thành Đông, Hà Thu Hương.
  • City: Hanói
  • Country: Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The BT5 Villa project is situated in the Lakeside Splendora area, a villa complex surrounded by water features and natural landscapes, ideal for modern living.

Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony, Patio, Beam
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Image 32 of 33
Section

Design Philosophy - BT5 Villa draws design inspiration from its owner, an architecture enthusiast. It is not only a comfortable living space but also a platform for the owner to express personal passion and individuality. Every corner of the villa offers unique and inspiring experiences for all family members. The architectural design of BT5 Villa emphasizes uniformity, minimalism, and harmony with nature. The spaces are open and airy, seamlessly integrating with the surrounding landscape while maintaining privacy for each functional area. Outdoor spaces, including patios, gardens, and pathways, are thoughtfully designed to create a closer connection to nature.

Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Wood
© Trieu Chien

Ground Floor: The open-plan design connects the living room, kitchen, and dining area with the garden and a covered patio. The interior boasts clean, sophisticated lines and high functionality.

Second Floor: Features a master bedroom and children's bedroom, both extending to a landscaped rooftop garden. The design creates a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by greenery, offering a serene retreat.

Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Image 30 of 33
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Courtyard, Balcony
© Trieu Chien

Natural Light: The villa is designed to maximize natural light through large glass windows, ensuring 100% of spaces receive ample daylight and natural ventilation. Evening lighting is meticulously planned with high-standard fixtures and adaptable lighting scenarios for different activities across various functional spaces.

Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Glass
© Trieu Chien

Personalized Experiences: The villa's owner, a professional in audio and lighting, has invested in a dedicated personalized experience space. The third floor features a multipurpose area tailored for activities like movie watching, music listening, or "chilling" with friends. The minimalist interior design focuses on optimizing the audio experience, with excellent soundproofing achieved through high-quality materials and multi-layered walls. The ceiling design includes a starry sky effect, serving as an artistic centerpiece, complemented by RGB LED ambient lighting. This system allows for customizable colors and intensity, creating versatile lighting scenarios for different moods and events.

Save this picture!
BT5 Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Wood, Bedroom, Lighting, Bed, Shelving
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APDI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "BT5 Villa / APDI" 11 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025543/bt5-villa-apdi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags