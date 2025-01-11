BT5 Villa / APDI

+ 28

Houses • Hanói, Vietnam Architects: APDI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Design Team: Nhâm Chí Kiên, Phùng Tiến Đạt, Nguyễn Hoàng Sơn, Nguyễn Hữu Sáng, Phạm Minh Nghĩa, Nhâm Thành Đông, Hà Thu Hương.

City: Hanói

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The BT5 Villa project is situated in the Lakeside Splendora area, a villa complex surrounded by water features and natural landscapes, ideal for modern living.

Design Philosophy - BT5 Villa draws design inspiration from its owner, an architecture enthusiast. It is not only a comfortable living space but also a platform for the owner to express personal passion and individuality. Every corner of the villa offers unique and inspiring experiences for all family members. The architectural design of BT5 Villa emphasizes uniformity, minimalism, and harmony with nature. The spaces are open and airy, seamlessly integrating with the surrounding landscape while maintaining privacy for each functional area. Outdoor spaces, including patios, gardens, and pathways, are thoughtfully designed to create a closer connection to nature.

Ground Floor: The open-plan design connects the living room, kitchen, and dining area with the garden and a covered patio. The interior boasts clean, sophisticated lines and high functionality.

Second Floor: Features a master bedroom and children's bedroom, both extending to a landscaped rooftop garden. The design creates a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by greenery, offering a serene retreat.

Natural Light: The villa is designed to maximize natural light through large glass windows, ensuring 100% of spaces receive ample daylight and natural ventilation. Evening lighting is meticulously planned with high-standard fixtures and adaptable lighting scenarios for different activities across various functional spaces.

Personalized Experiences: The villa's owner, a professional in audio and lighting, has invested in a dedicated personalized experience space. The third floor features a multipurpose area tailored for activities like movie watching, music listening, or "chilling" with friends. The minimalist interior design focuses on optimizing the audio experience, with excellent soundproofing achieved through high-quality materials and multi-layered walls. The ceiling design includes a starry sky effect, serving as an artistic centerpiece, complemented by RGB LED ambient lighting. This system allows for customizable colors and intensity, creating versatile lighting scenarios for different moods and events.