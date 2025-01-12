Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Milada Cottage / ADR

Milada Cottage / ADR

Save

Milada Cottage / ADR - Exterior PhotographyMilada Cottage / ADR - Image 3 of 24Milada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamMilada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, SinkMilada Cottage / ADR - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Malá Úpa, Czech Republic
  • Architects: ADR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  221
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BoysPlayNice
  • Lead Architects: Aleš Lapka, Petr Kolář
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Exterior Photography, Wood
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The cottage is situated on a beautiful plot on a hillside at the edge of an area called Nové domky (New Houses) in the Krkonoše Mountains. It follows the scattered development of the surrounding cottages both urbanistically and visually. The shape of the building is simple, based on the classic form of a mountain cottage – a rectangular floor plan horizontally set into the slope. The volume of the building consists of a lower floor cube complemented by a gable roof with upper floors.

Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Image 19 of 24
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Image 21 of 24
Elevation

The cottage is designed as a short-term rental property. The layout is divided into two main units per floor. The lower floor, besides the entrance and necessary facilities, contains the main living area with a kitchen and dining room. The upper floor features bedrooms for rest and sleep with necessary sanitary facilities. The uppermost part of the roof accommodates a sleeping floor, each connected by a separate staircase from the main bedrooms. In winter, you can directly go to the adjacent ski slope from the lower floor.

Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Wood, Bedroom, Bed
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Image 8 of 24
© BoysPlayNice

For the construction of the building, a classic method was chosen – a brick wall structure with a wooden roof and a beamed ceiling. The outdoor extension with covered access is made of exposed concrete.

Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© BoysPlayNice

Concrete is partially incorporated into the interiors, where an internal concrete pillar separates the living area from the dining room. The interior is complemented by wooden cladding and furniture made of lightly bleached spruce wood, black armchairs, brown chairs, and a stainless-steel kitchen. The lower part has a wooden floor with localized use of screed and carpets. The sleeping floor is mostly carpeted. The furniture upstairs, like downstairs, is made of bleached spruce wood.

Save this picture!
Milada Cottage / ADR - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ADR
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "Milada Cottage / ADR" 12 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025511/milada-cottage-adr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags