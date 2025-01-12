Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design

Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 2 of 24Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Interior Photography, DeckMountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 4 of 24Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 5 of 24Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - More Images+ 19

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Spa
Australia
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 6 of 24
© Jing Qiu

Text description provided by the architects. Location - Nestled atop Mount Tootie in Bilpin, on the northern edge of the Blue Mountains, Mountaintop Bilpin Resort offers a serene escape into nature. Just 6 km from Bilpin's town center and 90 km from Sydney, this 40-hectare retreat provides breathtaking views and tranquil surroundings. Bilpin, known as the "Land of Mountain Apples," is famous for its crisp apples, fresh juice, and summer apple-picking season. The town features charming roadside stalls located along the historic Bells Line of Road. The resort, at the end of Mount Tootie Road, is bordered by Wollemi National Park, ensuring privacy and immersion in lush wilderness. Design Concept - The resort's design integrates seamlessly with its natural surroundings, embodying the philosophy of "nature as stay, stay as nature." This concept fosters a deep connection with the environment, offering tranquility, balance, and comfort.

Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 2 of 24
© Jing Qiu
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Interior
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Interior Photography, Deck
© Jing Qiu

Architectural Design - The resort features two cabins along a 70-meter ridgeline, each spanning 170 square meters and accommodating 8–12 guests. A 300-square-meter central courtyard, with a serene water feature, connects the cabins. This versatile space is ideal for yoga, wellness sessions, weddings, corporate events, and music gatherings. The architecture harmonizes with the mountain's contours, creating a tranquil yet functional environment for memorable experiences.

Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jing Qiu
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Jing Qiu

Interior Design - The interiors combine refined simplicity with Eastern influences, blending natural materials and earthy tones. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the spaces with light, offering panoramic views. Living areas, bedrooms, and tatami spaces feature soft white and charcoal linens, while kitchens and bathrooms showcase pristine white stone finishes. Modern amenities, including air conditioning, underfloor heating, and premium appliances, ensure comfort. Outdoor bathtubs with mountain views provide a perfect setting for relaxation. The exterior walls, clad in Colorbond Monument, blend with the natural surroundings, while Corten steel cladding on the tatami pods adds a striking contrast. A featured pool mirrors the sky and landscape, creating a serene visual experience, especially at dawn and dusk.

Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 4 of 24
© Jing Qiu
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 23 of 24
Elevation
Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 15 of 24
© Jing Qiu

Landscape Design - Surrounded by untouched nature, the resort offers mesmerizing views of water, light, and mountains, particularly at sunrise and sunset. Guests can savor morning coffee, hearty dinners, or peaceful evenings by the fireplace under a starlit sky. The tranquil setting enhances every moment, providing a sanctuary to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate. Mountaintop Bilpin Resort is a secluded retreat that combines innovative design with captivating natural beauty. Its harmonious integration with the environment, modern comforts, and serene surroundings create an unparalleled escape from city life. Perfect for relaxation, reflection, and unique experiences, this resort offers a haven to reconnect with nature and find peace.

Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design - Image 18 of 24
© Jing Qiu

Project location

Address:New South Wales, Australia

IAPA design
Materials

Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Australia

Cite: "Mountaintop Bilpin Resort / IAPA design" 12 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025497/mountaintop-bilpin-resort-iapa-design> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags