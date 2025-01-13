Pink Mill Aparment / Kilo / Honc

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Loft, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Piešťany, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fritz Hansen, Berker, Creative cables, Element, Ikea, Karup Design, Mawa Design, Nesia, VitrA
  • construction company: BOPLA
Text description provided by the architects. Ceilings almost 3.5 metres high, orientation of the apartment on three cardinal points, yet a standard developer layout scheme in an otherwise unique project.

Plan - 1st floor
The design "debarriers" the space and gets rid of the dark, long corridors inside the layout. We create a landscape of spaces and in-between spaces. Work with the height - we add a second level - a plateau. We enlarge the apartment by more than 17sqm of living area. We enjoy alternating of intimacy and openness, light and shadow, moments of surprise. When we don't know what awaits us around the corner or when we slide a door or pull back a curtain.

Axonometry
Working with proportion - what is enough and what is already too much or too little. What happens when I shuffle through there.

We love it when spaces can't be precisely defined, when boundaries blur and the function of space is somewhat fluid. When we read a book at height swinging our legs in the air and watch a film being prepared to be screened. It's going to be a movie night.

Address:Piešťany, Slovakia

Kilo / Honc
