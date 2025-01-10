Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc

+ 12

Architectural Concept, Design, Project: Ing. arch. Matej Honč, Mgr. art. Richard KIlo

Construction Company: Jozef Bárta

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. We love assignments that teach us and our clients something in their final form. As in this case. Amazing discussion and feedback, lively conversations, and a willingness to take it a step further and try the untried. Talking at length, just and mostly about the space, its light, its insights, and the moments it creates as a whole. The others are just as subtle backgrounds that remain untold.

We said that light is important. A new, day space of a small apartment that will have two beautiful and large windows. In the original layout, each window belonged to one room, creating a dark hallway. One big bright space defined only by the facade of the house and a transparent glass-brick wall at the back, behind which is everything necessary to be able to function comfortably in the apartment - bathroom with shower, washing machine, sink, cupboards and storage spaces.

The bedroom is the only place that is on the border of both worlds. In its position at the end of the apartment, it is no longer fronted by a glass-brick wall but continues with a concrete base in the form of a wall for seating and a curtain that subtly suggests that we are in a more intimate part of the apartment. At the same time, however, we can see outside, to the kitchen and dining room, projecting a film. If we want.