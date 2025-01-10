Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Slovakia
  5. Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc

Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc

Save

Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, GlassApartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, LightingApartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingApartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Image 11 of 17Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fritz Hansen, Berker, Creative cables, Element, Ikea, Nesia, Osmont
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, Glass
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. We love assignments that teach us and our clients something in their final form. As in this case. Amazing discussion and feedback, lively conversations, and a willingness to take it a step further and try the untried. Talking at length, just and mostly about the space, its light, its insights, and the moments it creates as a whole. The others are just as subtle backgrounds that remain untold.

Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Image 17 of 17
Plan - New Design
Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Matej Hakár

We said that light is important. A new, day space of a small apartment that will have two beautiful and large windows. In the original layout, each window belonged to one room, creating a dark hallway. One big bright space defined only by the facade of the house and a transparent glass-brick wall at the back, behind which is everything necessary to be able to function comfortably in the apartment - bathroom with shower, washing machine, sink, cupboards and storage spaces.

Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Image 5 of 17
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Image 11 of 17
© Matej Hakár

The bedroom is the only place that is on the border of both worlds. In its position at the end of the apartment, it is no longer fronted by a glass-brick wall but continues with a concrete base in the form of a wall for seating and a curtain that subtly suggests that we are in a more intimate part of the apartment. At the same time, however, we can see outside, to the kitchen and dining room, projecting a film. If we want.

Save this picture!
Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc - Image 7 of 17
© Matej Hakár

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kilo / Honc
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSlovakia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSlovakia
Cite: "Apartment Grösslingova / Kilo / Honc" 10 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025474/apartment-grosslingova-kilo-honc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags