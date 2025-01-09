Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theaters & Performance
  4. France
  5. Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés

Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés

Save
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Theaters & Performance
Bourg-la-Reine, France
  • Contracting Owner: Bourg-la-Reine Town Council
  • Architect: Dominique Coulon
  • Project Supervision: Lukas Unbekandt
  • Assistants: Fanny Liénart, Alexandre Puech
  • Worksite Supervision: Lukas Unbekandt, Mehmet Davaz
  • Economics: E3 Économie
  • City: Bourg-la-Reine
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. The Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine lies on a narrow plot right next to a high embankment upon which a regional trainline runs. This plot is L-shaped and leads out onto a small road hidden away. To build a public centre, such a plot seemed far from ideal. So building an edifice on this plot called for a design with which the structure could stand out as a public building and find a legitimate place between the vegetation-covered embankment and the neighbouring homes.

Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 9 of 40
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 10 of 40
© Eugeni Pons

The watchword in this programme was connection. Indeed, we had to relate many spaces with highly varied purposes to each other. These spaces included a 250-seater theatre and its dressing rooms, two dance studios, rooms devoted to languages and music, an exhibition space, rooms for adolescents and activities for parents and children, workshops for stringed instruments and visual arts, a learning kitchen, a bar and, lastly, an administrative hub.

Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Eugeni Pons

For us, a programme as rich and as quality-oriented as this one had to find spatial expression worthy of it. So we paid particular attention to the quality of the collective spaces. In doing so, we placed the building's entrance hall in the curve of the road so that the edifice's two sections, following the plot's shape, would join in an open space that would encourage encounters while offering views of the adjacent vegetation through glazing.                                                                              

Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior Photography
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 26 of 40
© Eugeni Pons

The open spaces implicitly join the different rooms together to make them relate to each other better. The strangeness of the plot's geometry prompted us to create an arrangement of oblique forms and folds that intertwine. The spaces interweave into each other and the elevations reflect this. Inside, a vast open space expands through three levels of the building, multiplying double heights, viewpoints, walkways and suspended spaces. This unifying area is like a point of reference at the heart of the project. The hall's triple height captures sunlight, in spite of the embankment. It offers large-framed vistas of the sky and trees from its hallways, its upstairs walkways and its first-floor meet-up space.

Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior Photography
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 18 of 40
© Eugeni Pons

The scale of the windows across the facade give the building its public edifice status. These windows create hollows in the limestone structure and put the project's spatial and programmatic wealth on display. The huge windows reveal the programme's generosity and suggest a project bathed in natural light and embellished with vegetation, crisscrossing views and unique atmospheres.

Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 22 of 40
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 20 of 40
© Eugeni Pons

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bourg-la-Reine, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dominique Coulon & associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceFrance
Cite: "Cultural Centre in Bourg-la-Reine / Dominique Coulon & associés" 09 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025452/cultural-centre-in-bourg-la-reine-dominique-coulon-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags