Courtyard under Longan Trees / Spacework Architects

+ 33

Category: Houses

Design Team: Dongyang Wang, Yuan Gao, Chenyu Li

Landscape Design Collaborator: Liuqing Yang

Client: Quanzhou Huaguang Vocational College

City: Quan Zhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quanzhou Huaguang Vocational College, Courtyard under Longan Trees is a residence and studio built for a photography curator. The site is hidden in a corner of the campus, featured with an existing grove of lush longan trees. The design started from a simple idea: retain every tree, so that the building and its environment form a symbiotic relationship.