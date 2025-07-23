Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Courtyard under Longan Trees / Spacework Architects

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Quan Zhou, China
© Rui Fu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quanzhou Huaguang Vocational College, Courtyard under Longan Trees is a residence and studio built for a photography curator. The site is hidden in a corner of the campus, featured with an existing grove of lush longan trees. The design started from a simple idea: retain every tree, so that the building and its environment form a symbiotic relationship.

Spacework Architects
"Courtyard under Longan Trees / Spacework Architects" 23 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

© Spacework Architects

