Courtyard under Longan Trees / Spacework Architects

Architects: Spacework Architects
- Area: 211 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Spacework Architects, Rui Fu, Qicui Wu
Lead Architect: Wenkai Zhong
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quanzhou Huaguang Vocational College, Courtyard under Longan Trees is a residence and studio built for a photography curator. The site is hidden in a corner of the campus, featured with an existing grove of lush longan trees. The design started from a simple idea: retain every tree, so that the building and its environment form a symbiotic relationship.