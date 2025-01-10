Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias

The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Arts & Architecture
Milehah, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: Karim+Elias
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Elias El Hage
  • Lead Architects: Karim Tamerji, Elias El Hage
The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias - Exterior Photography
© Elias El Hage

Text description provided by the architects. Our latest piece celebrates the craft of Mleiha's artifacts through a grand land art installation, made of and from desert sand.

The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias - Interior Photography
© Elias El Hage

Renowned for its archaeological significance within the Arab region, Mleiha fosters a broad collection of the region's artefactual heritage. 'The Desert Relics' draw inspiration from a selection of Mleiha's ancient relics, visually expressing the "unearthing of an artifact" through a variety of vessel-like geometries.

The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias - Exterior Photography
© Elias El Hage

Twelve modular totems rise to monumental heights against the mountain backdrop — in the symbolic form of stacked vessel vases, a grand bejeweled necklace, or a set of ancient stones.

The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias - Image 18 of 18
Elevation

Each piece is unique in color and form, and like all ancient crafts, is fully handmade of and from the earth.

The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias - Image 11 of 18
© Elias El Hage

The permanent installation was unveiled at the 2024 Tanweer Festival, and designed as a contribution to Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's inspiring vision to timelessly celebrate Mleiha's cultural heritage and rich desertscapes.

The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias - Exterior Photography
© Elias El Hage

Project location

Address:Milehah, United Arab Emirates

About this office
Karim+Elias
Cite: "The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias" 10 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025437/the-desert-relics-karim-plus-elias> ISSN 0719-8884

