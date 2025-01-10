The Desert Relics / Karim+Elias

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Our latest piece celebrates the craft of Mleiha's artifacts through a grand land art installation, made of and from desert sand.

Renowned for its archaeological significance within the Arab region, Mleiha fosters a broad collection of the region's artefactual heritage. 'The Desert Relics' draw inspiration from a selection of Mleiha's ancient relics, visually expressing the "unearthing of an artifact" through a variety of vessel-like geometries.

Twelve modular totems rise to monumental heights against the mountain backdrop — in the symbolic form of stacked vessel vases, a grand bejeweled necklace, or a set of ancient stones.

Each piece is unique in color and form, and like all ancient crafts, is fully handmade of and from the earth.

The permanent installation was unveiled at the 2024 Tanweer Festival, and designed as a contribution to Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's inspiring vision to timelessly celebrate Mleiha's cultural heritage and rich desertscapes.