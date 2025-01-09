Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Tram House / HO Studio

Tram House / HO Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vinh, Vietnam
  • Architects: HO Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nguyễn Thái Thạch
  • Lead Architect: Hồ Văn Cường
  • Design Team: Hoàng Vân, Nguyễn Anh Nhật
  • City: Vinh
  • Country: Vietnam
Tram House / HO Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the expanded roadway area as part of Vinh City's new urban plan, the client's plot has been downsized and now intersects with a 40-degree diagonal to a new sidewalk, which is slated for development in the coming years. When we surveyed the site in 2023, the existing one-story house was quite enclosed, having been in use for over twenty years and built on a very low foundation. Standing on the roof of the old house with the guests, we immediately felt the refreshing coolness of the area due to the constant breeze, and the surrounding landscape was wide open, with urban voids on three sides. It was clear that this location had significant potential for a home that would enjoy expansive views, while also maximizing the flow of cool air throughout the interior spaces.

Tram House / HO Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch
Tram House / HO Studio - Image 26 of 28
Axo
Axo

Positioned near two high-rise apartment buildings, one 15 stories and the other 23 stories, the house is conceived as a solid white tower. Diagonal lines and chamfered edges are used to create distinctive features in the building's exterior design.

Tram House / HO Studio - Image 23 of 28
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
Tram House / HO Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch

The house includes a ground floor for business purposes and four upper floors for family living, designed for the parents and two daughters. The solid tower is located on the west side, containing areas for circulation (elevator, stairs, hallways) and enclosed restrooms. The remaining space is allocated for various functional areas, with maximum openness extending from the front to the rear of the house. Internal walls are minimized, and entirely enclosed rooms are avoided. Voids and skylights are strategically integrated throughout to enhance spatial flow.

Tram House / HO Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch
Tram House / HO Studio - Image 25 of 28
Plan - 5th and Roof Floor
Tram House / HO Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch

Natural light pours into the house through the building's form, the cuts, skylights, and large glass openings. Greenery will cover all three stepped balconies (of varying sizes), creating hanging garden-like terraces at the front of the house. The vegetation is anchored against the solid mass on the west side, improving the quality of life for the adjacent spaces.

Tram House / HO Studio - Image 27 of 28
Elevation and Section
Tram House / HO Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch
Tram House / HO Studio - Image 28 of 28
Section
Section

The primary living area for the family is located on the second floor, offering expansive views of the tree canopies both at the front and rear. Here, a high void of over 5 meters opens up an unobstructed view of the sky, allowing the family to experience the changing light and atmosphere throughout the day. 

Tram House / HO Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Nguyễn Thái Thạch

Project gallery

About this office
HO Studio
Office

Cite: "Tram House / HO Studio" 09 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

