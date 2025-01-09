La Do Coffee / SPNG Architects

+ 28

Director / Principal Architect: Nguyen Thanh Toan, Tran Ngoc Thach

Architect: Nguyen Lam Quynh Han, Nguyen Tuan Vu

Mep & Hvac Consultants: DU NGUYEN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN COMPANY LIMITED

City: Bảo Lộc

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. La Do Coffee project is part of the design scheme for the La Do Homestay resort complex, located on a 2300m² plot on the outskirts of Bao Loc City. Bao Loc is currently experiencing rapid growth in tourism and resort development, thanks to its natural advantages of a cool climate and the majestic landscape of the Central Highlands mountains. The land has a gentle slope, with certain areas offering beautiful views, making it ideal for exploiting the natural beauty and creating an excellent environment for resort activities.

The investors are entrepreneurs born and raised in Bao Loc, who carry a deep love and pride for their homeland. Recognizing the tourism potential of the area, they decided to invest their passion into this resort project. Their goal is not only to grow their family business but also to contribute to improving the local economy, enhancing the landscape, and promoting sustainable development in the region.

While the front of the project faces Spung Mountain, the largest and most iconic mountain in Bao Loc, the project still faces several challenges. The surrounding area is encircled by quiet residential neighborhoods, yet there are some scattered buildings nearby that slightly obstruct the view. Additionally, the density of construction in the area, with six bungalow units, a café, and other auxiliary spaces, creates a somewhat cramped atmosphere. This requires a refined architectural solution that integrates gracefully with the natural environment and embodies a healing spirit.

The main inspiration for the design concept comes from the most tranquil, serene atmosphere possible – created by a surrounding central water pond, where geometric shapes, architectural spaces, sunlight, and nature will be reflected on the water's surface, creating a striking symmetrical image. The water element also provides various sensory experiences for users as they move through the pond, walk around, or interact with the water while utilizing the functional spaces of the project. Additionally, the water combined with the surrounding greenery will help regulate humidity and temperature, creating a comfortable environment not only for the project itself but also for the neighboring community.

To further enhance and optimize the tranquil space surrounding the pond, we propose using dark tones along with natural materials such as locally sourced stone and unpainted steel. Additionally, we propose a central building with an equilateral triangle floor plan. This basic shape, while simple, is one of the most beautiful and classical geometric forms and, when placed in this context, will provide values that align with the surrounding environment:

It creates a contrast with the free-flowing curves of the pond, helping balance the overall architectural form and avoiding the rigidity of geometry or the excessive wildness of natural curves, which could otherwise cause discomfort and confusion for the users.

The project plays a significant role in the overall project narrative, acting as a transitional element between the street-level space and the bungalows at the back of the plot. Moving through the pond and the triangular building will offer visitors a more engaging journey. Inspired by the art of spatial openness and closure in the architecture of the ancient Hue royal palaces, this design fosters The interaction between open and closed spaces, instead of directly approaching the entire building block upon entering the courtyard of the building complex, bringing condensation in contemporary architecture.

One of the standout features of the architecture is the structural system of I-beams supported by three large stone columns, arranged in a balanced, sculptural manner. This is complemented by a system of round columns lifting the triangular roof, freeing up a spacious, open area that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces. The porch area serves as a smooth transition, bringing nature and light into the building in a gentle, unobtrusive manner.

The rectangular mass is tucked towards the back of the site to accommodate auxiliary functions. The interconnected spaces of the reception desk, kitchen, and storage areas allow staff to work efficiently. Additionally, the glass walls surrounding these spaces allow visitors to enjoy the external views and maintain a connection with nature. The grass surrounding the pond is also utilized for planting ornamental plants and organizing outdoor activities.

In today's modern context, people are overwhelmed by the demands of technology, media, and the fast-paced lifestyle of consumerism, which has led to a decline in physical and mental health, emotional bonds, and personal contributions to the community and the environment. With this project, the design encourages users to find balance and tranquility, fostering interaction with nature, restoring mental health, and enabling a more fulfilling and harmonious experience of life.