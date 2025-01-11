Danling Lao’e Mountain Resort / epos architecture

+ 32

Hotels • Laos Architects: epos architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 11212 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Lead Architects: Cai Kefei,Wang Xi

Design Team: Cai Kefei, Wang Xi、eng Xiangwei, Zhuang Weihang, Zhang Yu, Lin Jingran, Yang Yanyu, Wu Jiayi, Chen Siyang (Intern), Shao Xingzhi (Intern), Sun Meijia (Intern), Zhang Wenxian (Intern)

Clients: Danling County Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Plan Design: Maikunta Future Village Research Institute

Construction Design: Guizhou Provincial Architectural Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd.

Country: Laos

Text description provided by the architects. Lao'e Mountain is on the southwest edge of Chengdu Plain, as if the red sandstone under Chengdu Plain suddenly rises up, and the altitude directly rises to 1100 meters. There are osmanthus trees in rows, bamboo forests, and tea fields on the mountain, making the site a beautiful environment. The site of the project is a flat land halfway up the mountain, which was a guest house for the government before. The north is against layers of tea fields while the south is towards the open view of the valley. The unfolding red sandstone is like the Buddha lying down, so some people call it the "Sleeping Buddha". The mountain, the valley, the surrounding tea field and the smoke from fires all show the quietness far from the cities.

What a building could be? We try to answer in this building. Question 1: When is getting into the hotel? Into the Lao'e Mountain, we continue to climb through the winding road. The road turns along the valley and is across the bridge through the forest. The "Sleeping Buddha" mountain with the red sandstone exposed is on the other side of the valley. It has always reminded us of the fact that the Sichuan Basin is a huge piece of red sandstone. Thus, the color of the hotel's facade should be the same as the red sandstone.

When you look through the gaps in the forest, "The Mountain Shadow Hall" on the top floor of the building can be seen. It stands out from the whole building like a bird hanging from a branch that has been detached from the building. This is the first impression of this red sandstone-like building. When the red building rises from the boulder of red sandstone, we enter it. Question 2: What kind of features make a hotel perfect? The building was cut into four separate blocks and slightly rotated according to the topography and the view, so that each block has its own sense of direction and independence, and at the same time the volume is reduced.

The first floor is the public area, where the conference center, lobby, concierge entrance, café bar and restaurant are lined up. Because of the existing topography, each part of the function has a different height, forming its own space with its own sense of domain and uniqueness. All the guest rooms between the ground floor and the top floor public area have a view of the open refreshing landscape. The corridors are surrounded by tea fields and bamboo in the back of the mountain, which is full of security.

Each function has a different spatial atmosphere, which determines the perception of the building by others. Even if the use of the hotel changes in the future, these spaces will still be able to show their charm. Therefore, this is the perfect expression of the building's features. Question 3: What makes a normal hotel to be interesting? If the scale of the hotel echoes the mountain, we connect and layer the corridors, zigzag staircases, walkways, and other human-scale architectural elements. It forms a complete circular climbing path that connects the whole building.

This independent tour route does not overlap with the hotel's main functions but can return to any part of it. On this tour route, you can see the distant mountains, can be close to the tea fields, can pass the lotus pond, and pavilions. It seems like people traveling in a painting, simulating a scene of the ancients to climb and far view with rich experiences.