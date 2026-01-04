MARUS COFFEE & Coffee Academy / Atelier IN

+ 19

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Zhouxi Bi, Sen Yan, Jinlong Li, Dawei Xu

General Constructing: Suzhou Guangxin Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Client / Owner: MARUS COFFEE

City: Suzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Suzhou, as a city, has distinctive regional architectural characteristics. We abstracted three key elements from traditional garden architecture—"pavilions," "corridors," and "views"—and sought to combine these elements with the inherent attributes of the original building. The lower floor of the original structure contained a row of hidden columned corridors, which were downplayed in the 2012 renovation, and the facades were enclosed with glass curtain walls, thereby clearly separating the interior and exterior spaces.