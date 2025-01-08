Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
KUBRICK Office / InOrder Studio

KUBRICK Office / InOrder Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Taichung, Taiwan
  • Architects: InOrder Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:studio vwp
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Audo, Birch, FLOS, HAY, Kawajun, Macron Lighting, VitrA, Zangra
Text description provided by the architects. KUBRICK is a global ceiling fan manufacturer whose design center resides in the heart of Taichung, Taiwan. Reflecting the brand's philosophy of honoring nature and fine craftsmanship, the office interior features abundant birch plywood, meticulously sectioned so that each functional element finds a quiet, appropriate place within the space.

Working in this design center is both liberating and versatile. Efficiently zoned work areas coexist with ample discussion corners, mobile brainstorming walls, and neatly organized storage solutions. Long white brick elements and seamless flooring further define these activity-based zones, supporting a fluid work environment.

To balance an open spatial experience with the need for privacy during important meetings, the design team incorporated ribbed glass, transparent hollow panels, and a deep navy curtain. A fresh, pure atmosphere unfolds throughout the office, infusing every corner with dynamic energy befitting its design-focused spirit.

Address:Taichung, Taiwan

InOrder Studio
Wood

Cite: "KUBRICK Office / InOrder Studio" 08 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025394/kubrick-office-inorder-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

