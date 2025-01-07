Cabin Nøtterøy / R21 Arkitekter

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the idyllic coastal area of the municipality of Nøtterøy, situated in the Oslo Fjord, the design and construction of an informal weekend cabin are proposed. The main premises of the location and direction of the project were: a narrow site between the street and the existing pier, a steep and complex terrain for construction, and a spectacular view of the sea with the Færder National Park as a backdrop.

Intending to preserve the qualities of the site, the project found its place by utilizing the existing complex topography. The program is organized over two levels. On one side, the sleeping areas are located on the lateral sides and both levels. On the other, taking advantage of the building's section, the daytime spaces are placed in the central module. The different spaces are lit longitudinally through a glazed facade system. In summer, all openings are fully deployed, and the cabin presents itself as a simple pavilion—a protected outdoor kitchen beneath the expansive cover—allowing a variety of relationships with the surrounding environment.

Structurally, the project consists of two main parts: a solid wall made of concrete and stone, along with a concrete plinth connected to the ground, which act as containment and support. Above these, a light construction made of wood and metal rises, carefully following the steep slope of the site. Meticulous attention to precision and detail gives the construction an intimate sense of home.