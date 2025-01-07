Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a large monolith with both natural and man-made features.

The woods and rocks that characterize the landscape represent the concept by which surfaces are shaped and measured, establishing a symbiotic nature-artifice relationship.

The plan is polygonal with a sloping roof section; the pigmented concrete cast on-site, the different vertically staggered faces, and the varying degrees of sandblasting, although complex in construction, represent a sincere and simple architecture.

A large window surface floods the interior with light and takes on the character of a reflector marking the flowing and unpredictable change of time