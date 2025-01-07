Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch

Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch

Save

Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Image 2 of 19Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Exterior PhotographySpluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Image 4 of 19Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Exterior PhotographySpluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Gymnasium
Campodolcino, Italy
  • Architects: ES-arch
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Image 2 of 19
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a large monolith with both natural and man-made features.

Save this picture!
Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

The woods and rocks that characterize the landscape represent the concept by which surfaces are shaped and measured, establishing a symbiotic nature-artifice relationship.

Save this picture!
Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Image 4 of 19
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

The plan is polygonal with a sloping roof section; the pigmented concrete cast on-site, the different vertically staggered faces, and the varying degrees of sandblasting, although complex in construction, represent a sincere and simple architecture.

Save this picture!
Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

A large window surface floods the interior with light and takes on the character of a reflector marking the flowing and unpredictable change of time

Save this picture!
Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Campodolcino, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ES-arch
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumItaly

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumItaly
Cite: "Spluga Climbing Gym / ES-arch" 07 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025307/spluga-climbing-gym-es-arch> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags