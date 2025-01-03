Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design

House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design

Save

House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 2 of 30House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Stairs, Door, Handrail, Glass, BalconyHouse Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 4 of 30House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Exterior PhotographyHouse Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Shimizu, Japan
  • Architects: KOMINORU Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  152
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. This is a housing project along the old Tokaido road. Tokaido Road is one of the most important Five Routes connecting Edo (Tokyo) to Kyoto and Osaka, of the Edo period in Japan. Old townscapes remain along this historical road. The exterior continues with the old Tokaido's wood-covered texture. There is a lot of traffic on the Tokaido side, but rather than blocking the outside world, the wooden panels at different angles are intended to reflect and drown out outside sounds. The orientation of the panels was arranged using a parametric design, and the angles were adjusted so that they changed little by little. Each panel was adjusted so that a large flow would be created when the entire panel was put together.

Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 2 of 30
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN

A courtyard was created so that the living space revolves around the courtyard. The rooms were arranged so that the movement of the sun would brighten the study area and washroom in the morning, and the living room in the afternoon.

Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 26 of 30
1F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 12 of 30
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN

The first floor is a connected space so that you can enjoy a space whose atmosphere changes from moment to moment depending on the time of day. On the second floor, indoor and outdoor bridges surround the courtyard, creating a sense of circulation.

Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 10 of 30
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN

By creating a level below the floor, we have created a space where you can bury yourself in the earth and relax. The base extends and forms a table. The stairs were raised with bolts to create a floating staircase in front of the garden. The roof is structured to form a courtyard, and Mt. Fuji can be seen through the gap between the two intersecting roofs.

Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Stairs
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 30 of 30
Axonometric
Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Image 19 of 30
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN

Save this picture!
House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of kominoru DESIGN

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KOMINORU Design
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House Along the Old Road / KOMINORU Design" 03 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025296/house-along-the-old-road-kominoru-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags