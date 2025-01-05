Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Moment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier

Moment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodMoment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, LightingMoment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier - Image 7 of 29Moment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteMoment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: Modum Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Howie
Text description provided by the architects. Moment boutique store is located in Cinnalane, Nanjing, where surrounded by a historic architectural complex, with the famous Ganxi Mansion nearby. The entire area features a uniform ancient style, which brings several challenges to the store's renovation. Situated on the second floor, the space is narrow, and the key design challenge was to integrate with the historic environment while creating a unique brand identity.

To solve the issue of the narrow 3.5-meter wide space on the first floor, the design transformed it into an open outdoor corridor, connecting the inner courtyard with the street. This allows the view of a towering jujube tree and the surrounding natural landscape, creating a tranquil "paradise" experience that invites passersby to stop and enjoy. The facade design features modern window frames and steel structure details, preserving the traditional architectural charm while introducing a touch of contemporary style. By modifying the window openings and adding floor-to-ceiling windows, the space is made more open and visually extended.

The interior design continues the concept of "pavilions" and "corridors," creating a "living room" space suitable for both relaxation and social interaction. A wooden pavilion is positioned at the corner of the space, designed like a tea room with an open structure and a suspended staircase, giving the space a light and artistic feel. The contrast between the stone base and the wooden structure enhances the spatial layers. A cylindrical element was added to soften the sharp corners and divide the space into a fitting room and a nail service area, improving functionality.

For the clothing display, the space is organized along a flowing path with subtly curved ceilings, creating a corridor-like experience full of storytelling. Different types of windows, mirrors, and reflective surfaces provide customers with a richer visual experience, almost as if they are walking through a living landscape painting. The tall vertical windows at the entrance interact with the external scenery, and the play of tree shadows through the windows adds depth and interest to the space.

Cite: "Moment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier" 05 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

