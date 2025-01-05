Moment Boutique Store / Modum Atelier

+ 24

Design Team: Zhang Siyi, Huang Xing, Luo Suhan, Yang Junbo, Zhou Ruizhe

City: Nanjing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Moment boutique store is located in Cinnalane, Nanjing, where surrounded by a historic architectural complex, with the famous Ganxi Mansion nearby. The entire area features a uniform ancient style, which brings several challenges to the store's renovation. Situated on the second floor, the space is narrow, and the key design challenge was to integrate with the historic environment while creating a unique brand identity.

To solve the issue of the narrow 3.5-meter wide space on the first floor, the design transformed it into an open outdoor corridor, connecting the inner courtyard with the street. This allows the view of a towering jujube tree and the surrounding natural landscape, creating a tranquil "paradise" experience that invites passersby to stop and enjoy. The facade design features modern window frames and steel structure details, preserving the traditional architectural charm while introducing a touch of contemporary style. By modifying the window openings and adding floor-to-ceiling windows, the space is made more open and visually extended.

The interior design continues the concept of "pavilions" and "corridors," creating a "living room" space suitable for both relaxation and social interaction. A wooden pavilion is positioned at the corner of the space, designed like a tea room with an open structure and a suspended staircase, giving the space a light and artistic feel. The contrast between the stone base and the wooden structure enhances the spatial layers. A cylindrical element was added to soften the sharp corners and divide the space into a fitting room and a nail service area, improving functionality.

For the clothing display, the space is organized along a flowing path with subtly curved ceilings, creating a corridor-like experience full of storytelling. Different types of windows, mirrors, and reflective surfaces provide customers with a richer visual experience, almost as if they are walking through a living landscape painting. The tall vertical windows at the entrance interact with the external scenery, and the play of tree shadows through the windows adds depth and interest to the space.

Overall, the design combines traditional culture, natural landscapes, and modern art, creating an immersive shopping experience where every customer can feel the unique atmosphere and brand story.