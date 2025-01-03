Nha Trang Pool Villa / NAQI & Partners

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the coastal city of Nha Trang, Nha Trang Pool Villa is the living space for a young family, balancing modern living with the desire for relaxation and closeness to nature. After a busy workday, the couple sought a spacious and bright home that could nurture their passion for gardening and caring for their children.

Design Concept - The design originated from the owner's need for a bright and airy space. Curved architectural volumes were used to optimize space, reducing wind resistance and allowing smooth passage of cool breezes as well as warm sunlight. The front courtyard is designed with a series of long cascading steps resembling a waterfall, where carefully tended greenery and flowers weave into the house. The architectural highlight is the front porch roof, designed to extend nearly 3 meters, which creates a balcony of plants and provides shade from the harsh sun. Typically, balcony roofs extend only 1.2 to 1.5 meters. NAQI & Partners employed a triangular load-bearing beam structure, with a subtle incline that not only ensures strength but also creates a strong volumetric effect. The roof's capsule-shaped openings, inspired by the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone, are a delicate detail reflecting the profession of the homeowner – the owner of an iPhone dealership.

Natural Balance in Design - The land sits in the heart of Nha Trang with a mountain behind it, an ideal backdrop that inspired our distinctive design vision. This design is unique not only in its visual experience but also in making the most of the natural advantages the site offers. "Balance" has always been the core principle of NAQI & Partners, which is again expressed in this design. The harmony between the mountain and the sea and the relationship between people and nature are key elements of this project. The house serves as a bridge, connecting nature with human experiences. This could be expressed in the soft curved architectural volumes that lead the way, bringing moisture from the leaves, the scent of the sea, and the warmth of the sun into the house, awakening all the senses. Or it could be the man-made pool that connects seamlessly with the sky, where clouds drift above and are reflected in the water below. Closing your eyes, one might even feel like a cloud, drifting freely and peacefully.

Large glass doors open up to the outdoor space, bringing natural light and fresh air into the house. The spaces are subtly defined by their heights, such as the living room and kitchen – distinct but not disconnected. The interior uses materials such as wood, brick, and stone with a light color palette, aiming for a modern, airy feel that reflects the young family's lifestyle while blending harmoniously with the surrounding environment. Nha Trang Pool Villa is a residence that converses with people, nature, and technology, where each element contributes to enriching the living experience.