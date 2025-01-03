Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura

© Pol Viladoms

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sant Esteve de Palautordera, Spain
  • Architects: Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  212
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Huguet, YTONG AAC
  • Lead Architects: Valentin Kokudev, Anna Padilla
  • Structural Consultant: Amaia López
  • City: Sant Esteve de Palautordera
  • Country: Spain
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. The Oratge House is a project designed for a young family who decided to move from the city to Montseny mountain in search of peace and contact with nature. The building is located at the northwestern end of the property, leaving the southeastern part as free as possible in order to take advantage of sunlight and views of the forest. Despite its compact appearance, the house establishes a permeable relationship with the outside, since the main common areas are arranged longitudinally, each with direct access to the garden.  On the upper floor are the most private spaces of the house, including bedrooms, a bathroom, a second studio and a laundry room.

Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pol Viladoms

At the southern end of the building is the living room, which is vertically connected to the studio on the second floor, creating a double-height space that provides spatial richness and natural light to the interior spaces. This area also serves as a thermal regulator of the house, since the operable skylight of the roof allows an efficient heat dissipation during the summer months.

Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Pol Viladoms
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Image 11 of 24
© Pol Viladoms

The layout of the house has been designed with the aim of maximizing the use of the surface area through the optimization of routes, spatial flexibility and the rationalization of facilities. The arrangement of the rooms reinforces a series of visual axes to the outside, which provide abundant light and allow multiple views of the privileged natural environment. In addition, the strategic positioning of practical windows facilitates natural ventilation, taking advantage of local air currents coming from the stream.

Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Pol Viladoms
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Image 23 of 24
Elevation and Section
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Pol Viladoms

On the outside, the house appears as a compact volume that blends in with its surroundings thanks to the use of local materials such as lime mortar and pine wood. At the same time, a series of metal elements creates two porches that define the main entrances to the house.  On the east façade, there is a linear porch facing the garden, designed as a flexible structure that can be covered with mobile shading and lighting elements that can be adapted to different situations. On the west-facing corner, there is a second porch that defines the entrance and includes a metal lattice that filters the views towards the laundry area located on the upper floor. All of these metal elements are also designed to support climbing plants that, over time, will create green facades that will provide solar protection for the most exposed facades and at the same time allow the house to blend in with the surrounding landscape.

Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pol Viladoms
Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Image 24 of 24
Elevation and Section

One of the premises of the project was to achieve a low-energy house based on the use of natural and healthy materials. For this reason, the building envelope is designed with aerated concrete walls (AAC) together with external mineral wool insulation (ETICS), achieving a high level of insulation, thermal and permeability of the envelope. These qualities of the envelope together with a set of solar control elements and natural ventilation, allow us to maintain high comfort conditions, without the need to incorporate air-conditioning systems.

Oratge House / Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms

Project gallery

Kokudev Padilla Arquitectura
Top #Tags