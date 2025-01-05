Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Workshop, Houses
Castelo de Vide, Portugal
  • Design Team: Axel Galzin, Emilien Josseau, Juliette Hennequin, Rachel Jozefowicz, Murielle Dumas
  • Structural Consultants: Jose Calha, Sophie Brindel-Beth
  • Project Management: Dalila & Luis Calado
  • City: Castelo de Vide
  • Country: Portugal
House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer - Exterior Photography
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the western edge of Portugal's Serra de Sao Mamede, the site offers a slightly overhanging view over the Alentejo plain. A flat alley set between two large granite massifs gives access to the house. It's extended by a natural ramp at the foot of an imposing rock. The house-studio is perfectly oriented on the North-South axis.

© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt
Plan
House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt

Built by local craftsmen, the walls are made of the same granite as the rock on which they stand. There are no lintels on the façades: for each opening, the walls are interrupted all the way to the top, revealing, at a constant height, the rim of the upper concrete slab. To preserve the protective presence of the stone, the pipes have been placed inside. Rainwater is collected in a cistern beneath the house.

House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt
Section A
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt

The house studio has been designed as a group of rooms. Each of these rooms refers to a primitive archetype: a dolmen, a menhir, a megaron, a partially covered enclosure. The dolmen - a long, linear room - links the three other rooms. It has been compressed to its maximum width. Bordered by stones on both sides, the interstices between the rooms create an incompressible gap between the thres¬holds. Each time you move from one room to the next, you can also consider leaving the house.

House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer - Exterior Photography
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt
Detail
House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer - Image 5 of 26
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt

Between the thick granite walls of each room, low-profile slabs convert the inters¬tices into solar chimneys. Direct openings to these volumes of warm, west-facing air are provided at the top of the rooms. Adjustable louvers modulate the convec¬tive movement of the air entering through the northern façades. This principle is entirely passive and works even when the house studio is unoccupied.

House Studio in Castelo de Vide / Atelier Landauer - Exterior Photography
© Tiago Casanova, Alan Levitt

