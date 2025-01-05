Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture

+ 18

Design Team: RUAN Hao, Zhan Yuan; Yu Zhiqiang, Wang Wenguang, Jiang Yunjian, Jin Lin, Yuan Ran, Li Xu, Xu Yahui

Local Design Institute: Zhejiang BAOYE Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd

Clients: Haiyan County Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Ltd

City: Jia Xing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Recently, the "Rebirth of Heritage" Yangjianong District Supporting Facilities Project in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, designed by LYCS Architecture, was officially completed. The project, covering a total area of 7,211 square meters, encompasses diverse functionalities such as exhibition and training spaces, boutique homestays, and commercial facilities. The project includes the Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum (referred to as the "Heritage Museum"). The museum's facade renovation incorporates undulating perforated aluminum panels, featuring horizontal lines and vertical elements . Additionally, the project restores the historic "Twin Pools Impression," a renowned scenic feature of Haiyan, and introduces a boutique guesthouse to provide a tranquil retreat.

Preserving Inheritance



The former Haiyan Electric Instrument Factory, located at the intersection of Wenchang West Road and Qiyuan Road, is surrounded by key cultural attractions, including Qi Garden, Duwu Garden, Zhang Leping Memorial Hall, and the Haiyan County Museum, making it an ideal location for the ICH Museum. The former site of the Haiyan County Power Meter Factory, established in the 1990s, is a typical small to medium-sized industrial building. The design employs a combination of strategies for revitalization, including "demolition, restoration, preservation, renewal, and integration."

Demolishing Temporary Structures



The site was initially burdened by temporary structures. The design team removed these barriers, widened roads, improved pedestrian and vehicular circulation, and reconnected the site to Qi Garden and the Zhang Leping Memorial Hall, creating a cohesive urban space.

Preserving Historical Symbols



The main buildings are on-site, and their facades are in severe disrepair. The design preserved the industrial aesthetic of the Electric Instrument Factory's original facade while updating its roof and structural elements to facilitate a dialogue between past and present.

Revamping Facades



The new architectural facades adhere to the "dialogue between old and new" principle. Intangible heritage motifs were reinterpreted into contemporary patterns, with ripple-patterned perforated aluminum panels enveloping the structures.

Integrating the Corridor



New architectural elements inspired by traditional Haiyan residential styles were introduced at the ground level. A series of continuous pitched roofs echo the vernacular architecture, linking the ICH Museum, historic doorways, and boutique homestays into a cohesive corridor that traverses the site.

Restorating Twin Pools Scenic Spot



At the heart of the site lay a pond, the historic location of the Twin Pools Scenic Spot. The design restored this landmark, integrating elements like the Rolling Lantern Dance to craft a dynamic garden landscape, providing a serene setting for both residents and visitors.