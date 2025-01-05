Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospitality Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Refurbishment
Jia Xing, China
  • Architects: LYCS Architecture
  Area: 7211
  Year: 2024
  Photographs:
    Photographs:LYCS
  • Lead Architects: RUAN Hao, Zhan Yuan
  • Design Team: RUAN Hao, Zhan Yuan; Yu Zhiqiang, Wang Wenguang, Jiang Yunjian, Jin Lin, Yuan Ran, Li Xu, Xu Yahui
  • Local Design Institute: Zhejiang BAOYE Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd
  • Clients: Haiyan County Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Ltd
  • City: Jia Xing
  • Country: China
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Text description provided by the architects. Recently, the "Rebirth of Heritage" Yangjianong District Supporting Facilities Project in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, designed by LYCS Architecture, was officially completed. The project, covering a total area of 7,211 square meters, encompasses diverse functionalities such as exhibition and training spaces, boutique homestays, and commercial facilities. The project includes the Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum (referred to as the "Heritage Museum"). The museum's facade renovation incorporates undulating perforated aluminum panels, featuring horizontal lines and vertical elements . Additionally, the project restores the historic "Twin Pools Impression," a renowned scenic feature of Haiyan, and introduces a boutique guesthouse to provide a tranquil retreat. 

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Image 22 of 23
Diagram
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Preserving Inheritance

The former Haiyan Electric Instrument Factory, located at the intersection of Wenchang West Road and Qiyuan Road, is surrounded by key cultural attractions, including Qi Garden, Duwu Garden, Zhang Leping Memorial Hall, and the Haiyan County Museum, making it an ideal location for the ICH Museum. The former site of the Haiyan County Power Meter Factory, established in the 1990s, is a typical small to medium-sized industrial building. The design employs a combination of strategies for revitalization, including "demolition, restoration, preservation, renewal, and integration."

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Demolishing Temporary Structures

The site was initially burdened by temporary structures. The design team removed these barriers, widened roads, improved pedestrian and vehicular circulation, and reconnected the site to Qi Garden and the Zhang Leping Memorial Hall, creating a cohesive urban space.

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Preserving Historical Symbols

The main buildings are on-site, and their facades are in severe disrepair. The design preserved the industrial aesthetic of the Electric Instrument Factory's original facade while updating its roof and structural elements to facilitate a dialogue between past and present.

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Image 11 of 23
© LYCS
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Revamping Facades

The new architectural facades adhere to the "dialogue between old and new" principle. Intangible heritage motifs were reinterpreted into contemporary patterns, with ripple-patterned perforated aluminum panels enveloping the structures.

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Integrating the Corridor

New architectural elements inspired by traditional Haiyan residential styles were introduced at the ground level. A series of continuous pitched roofs echo the vernacular architecture, linking the ICH Museum, historic doorways, and boutique homestays into a cohesive corridor that traverses the site.

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Image 23 of 23
Sketch
Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© LYCS

Restorating Twin Pools Scenic Spot

At the heart of the site lay a pond, the historic location of the Twin Pools Scenic Spot. The design restored this landmark, integrating elements like the Rolling Lantern Dance to craft a dynamic garden landscape, providing a serene setting for both residents and visitors.

Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© LYCS

Project location

Address: Jia Xing, China

LYCS Architecture
Materials

GlassSteel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Cultural Architecture Refurbishment China

Cite: "Haiyan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / LYCS Architecture" 05 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025213/inheriting-new-life-haiyan-intangible-cultural-heritage-museum-lycs-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© LYCS

海盐非物质文化遗产馆 / 零壹城市建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

