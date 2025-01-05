Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. DVLN PARK / Devolution

DVLN PARK / Devolution

DVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, ConcreteDVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior PhotographyDVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior PhotographyDVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior Photography, ConcreteDVLN PARK / Devolution

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture, Community
Xiamen, China
  • Architects: Devolution
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zou Xunkai
  • Lead Architects: Jiansong Tang, Qi Wang
DVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Zou Xunkai

Text description provided by the architects. In 2017, DevolutioN made a project called 'Devolution PARK', which is a 'park' in a high-rise building, and in only half a year of existence, it triggered a wide range of social debates. This is an entirely experimental project designed to be used to explore an increasingly privatised public life. In 2024, within another building, the design team created another 'DVLN PARK', which is a long-term non-standard commercial project, a breath of fresh air in an old urban area. During this period, the role of DevolutioN also shifted from experimental project creation to direct commercial participation, transforming from a "questioner" to an actual intervener.Unlike the others, DVLN PaRK is a small lifestyle block located on the rooftop of the city.

DVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior Photography
© Zou Xunkai
DVLN PARK / Devolution - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Zou Xunkai
DVLN PARK / Devolution - Image 11 of 19
© Zou Xunkai

The design team offers an alternative perspective of the city here. The design team wants it to be relaxing, friendly and enjoyable, to bring some fresh elements to the surrounding communities, and become a vibrant microcosm that integrates as a topical destination, community hub, and content generator.

DVLN PARK / Devolution - Image 16 of 19
© Zou Xunkai

Project location

Address:Xiamen，China

Devolution
GlassSteelConcrete

Cite: "DVLN PARK / Devolution" 05 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025209/dvln-park-devolution> ISSN 0719-8884

