Sunshine Loft and Moon Pavilion / NODE Achitecture & Urbanism

+ 48

Design Team (Sunshine Loft): Doreen Heng Liu, Huang Jiebin, Shi Huaxi, Wu Yijuan, Zhuang Weihang, Li Shuai

Design Team (Moon Pavilion): Doreen Heng Liu, Huang Jiebin, Chen Yanlin, Sun Jiaao, Wu Yijuan, Zhuang Weihang, Huang Guoliang

Structure Consultants: Zhang Zhun, Cai Yanming, and Xu Yue from AND Office

Architecture, Landscape, And Interior Consultants: Chen Zhenhua, Chen Feng, Zhang Zaiming

Construction Documents: WHUT Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Interior Construction Documents: Shenzhen Santu Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Construction Agent: OCT Guangming (Shenzhen) Investment Co., Ltd.

Construction Contractor: China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Moon Pavilion Fair Faced Concrete Construction Contractor: Huanan Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Clients: Shenzhen Guangming District Urban Management and Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Sunshine Loft



Background

Formerly planned for park management, Sunshine Loft stands on a sloped, circular site of 664 m2 with a diameter of 30 meters, which is also the nearest land for supporting facility from the entrance of Hongqiao Park. The project enjoys superior views and convenient transportation, with a broad lake and the iconic Hongqiao Bridge in the foreground, and two major railways — the Beijing-Hong Kong High-Speed Railway and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Railway—at the back. To accommodate the site's natural slopes and the restraints imposed by building lines, a circular spatial layout is planned. The pathway design skillfully intertwines park circulation routes with the building's interior functions, closely linking up public activity areas, a book bar, and other zones, thereby creating a multi-functional venue for cultural, recreational, and viewing activities.

Structure and Space

The building features a composite structural system, comprising a lower concrete section and an upper steel structure.The ground floor follows the terrain and retains the natural slope. To maximize openness to the general public and ensure the openness for public uses, three supporting columns are planned to create a large-span open space. Moreover, a large-span prestressed arch plate and frame beam system is adopted to replace the traditional frame structure, avoiding the sense of oppression brought by the relatively low height and flat layout of the first floor. The convex of the arch plate alleviates of the sense of oppression while creating a distinctive top space that enriches people's visual experience. The elevated ground floor greatly enhances the building's transparency, giving the Sunshine Loft an airy, floating appearance. It also improves air circulation and brings natural ventilation into the building. The combination of the resting platform and the elevated level creates comfortable public spaces and enhances thermal comfort, fostering an open and inviting environment.

The three concrete columns on the ground floor extend to the first floor, forming three V-shaped composite steel columns. This configuration effectively supports the upper structure while offering a solid foundation and great viewing opportunities for the semi-transparent facades of the first and second floors. The public space at the entrance of the first floor connects seamlessly with the park pathway. Due to limited floor area allowed in planning permit, the interior space includes only a closable reading area and an open coffee shop, with secondary public character. Initially this floor has been planned as a pedestrian resting area. The platform-shaped indoor space not only accommodates such resting needs, but also aligns with the arched structural form of the first floor. In fact, column-free space is preferred on this floor to ensure public uses, and supporting columns do not fit the arch plate structure on the ground floor. So the current solution is ideal to meet both demands.

On the second floor, the activity space is relatively private and does not occupy the entire floor due to area limitation. Consequently, a hanging system from the steel roof beams becomes a practical solution for the mezzanine, as it can strike a balance between spatial needs and structural integrity. This space includes a salon and an exhibition area, offering a unique, distant view of the iconic Hongqiao Bridge across the water through the extensive glazed facade. The height variation on the first and second floors enriches spatial experience in the building. The roof space is designed fully open with a panoramic view of the surrounding scenery, including the park and distant mountains. It adds certain open and free air into the overall spatial experience.

Moon Pavilion



Background and Challenges

The Moon Pavilion is planned on a 3,700 m2 site which was previously planed for BMX freestyle sports field. Later the government decided to redevelop the sports field into a 300 m2 around-the-clock art pavilion to align with the park's need for differentiated cultural and sports facilities. The Pavilion seamlessly integrates compact art exhibition spaces, coffee and tea rooms, and basic postal station facilities. The site features sloping terrain that is typical for Lingnan lychee forests. It is nestled between accessible garden pathways and waterfront boardwalks, with mountains in the background and water in the foreground. The primary design objectives are to maximize the use of the existing slopes while preserving the lychee forest, and to connect the various functional spaces while offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Fair-Faced Concrete

A core principle of this design is to create a sense of purity and continuity through the innovative use of materials and structures. After thorough evaluations of structural options, materials, and suppliers, as well as testing segmented precast concrete splicing schemes, the decision was made to use monolithic fair-faced concrete. This material, with its natural texture, seamlessly integrates with the surrounding Lingnan lychee forest landscape, reflecting the architecture's pursuit of simplicity and refined beauty. The design achieves a harmonious balance between simplicity and complex visual expression, effectively creating a rich, layered aesthetic within limited space.

Producing fair-faced concrete requires extremely high standards. Through meticulous sampling, on-site layout, and template splicing, the combination of wood grain- and smooth-surfaced concrete became the building's defining feature, serving structural, spatial, and decorative functions at one go. Strict control is necessary during formwork pouring to minimize misalignment and ensure verticality within a 3mm margin, reducing the need for later repairs and polishing the surface to ensure a flawless effect. A special protective agent was used to prevent color discrepancies, and the surface was meticulously controlled to avoid any bubbles.

The selection and use of wooden molds in construction presented significant technical challenges. On-site production of 1:1 mock-up was necessary to account for variations in water absorption and grain patterns. The precise layout and positioning ensured that natural staggered patterns appeared at plane corners and wall-to-ceiling junctions, with neat arrangements and exact joints to maintain consistency. Additionally, the surface treatment of fair-faced concrete, combining wood grain with smooth finishes, provides a rich textural contrast that enhances the building's refined representation. To ensure a successful single pour, all mechanical and electrical points must be carefully coordinated and reserved in advance. Each stage of construction requires specialized repair and protection work, with stringent control measures to ensure meticulous on-site execution. This high level of craftsmanship not only imparts a unique beauty to the building but also guarantees the high-quality presentation of the Moon Pavilion's structure and materials. Ultimately, the innovative design, combining craftsmanship and strength, achieves its architectural goals, demonstrating a deep understanding and creative application of space, materials, and technique.

Summary

Amidst the vibrant red ribbon in the distance, the Moon Pavilion stands calmly in grey, offering a tranquil retreat in the bustling city. As an art station, it represents not only an architectural space, but also an exploration of the subtle relationship between nature and culture. Drawing inspiration from the lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Lingnan region, as well as the urban dwellers' yearnings for inner peace, the design emphasizes the simplicity of materials and the fluidity of the architectural layout. The Moon Pavilion aspires to be a sanctuary in the heart of the city, showcasing the beauty of nature and culture as described in the poem above. Here, architecture and environment become one in calm, reserved strength.