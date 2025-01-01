Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects

Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects

Save

Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Exterior PhotographyLight Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, BeamLight Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, CountertopLight Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior PhotographyLight Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Setagaya City, Japan
  • Architects: Spicy Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  44
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  YABASHI MARBLE
  • Project Team: Ryo Yamamoto, Sanako Oosawa
  • Construction: Souta Yoriki
  • Art: Ben Nagaoka
  • Painting: Maruhiro Isho
  • Wood Turning: Hiroshi Maeda woodturning
  • City: Setagaya City
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

The Extraordinary within the Ordinary - LIGHT UP COFFEE Shimokitazawa was originally a first-floor two-seat cafe and coffee roastery, with the second floor being used for storage. It has since been renovated into a 17-seat establishment with seating extended to the second floor. This marks the third design project for LIGHT UP COFFEE, a cafe concept born from the owner's desire to make the barista coffee experience more accessible and personal. The aim was to create a space where the extraordinary becomes a natural extension of everyday life, with two distinct experiences offered on either floor.

Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Image 20 of 20
Plans
Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

First Floor: Face-to-Face Communication with Baristas - Located on a corner lot, bordered by two streets, the building's trapezoidal floor plan is utilized to its fullest. A diagonally placed counter was installed in the center of the space, allowing customers to take in the view from the three large street-facing windows. This design highlights the baristas, enabling customers to closely enjoy the coffee-making process. Conversations naturally spark between baristas and customers, while the window openings connect the cafe to the lively street scene outside. The counter and kitchen are crafted from structural plywood, following a cohesive design language that treats both elements equally, embodying unadorned and straightforward communication.

Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Second Floor: Honoring Craftsmanship - In contrast to the bright and dynamic atmosphere of the first floor, the second floor offers a calmer space where customers can focus on their coffee. LIGHT UP COFFEE emphasizes craftsmanship in every stage, from production to extraction. Inspired by this dedication, the second-floor design reflects the artistry and precision of coffee-making. At the center of the space stands a large table, finished with a glossy lacquer technique Urushi, evoking the gradients of latte art. The table reflects the interior and coffee cups placed upon it, enhancing the sense of a special/unique coffee experience. Additionally, artist Ben Nagaoka created artworks inspired by the brand's concept and colors, further elevating the space.

Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Kenta Hasegawa

By keeping architectural interventions to a minimum, the design focuses on enriching the coffee experience through the arrangement and presentation of furniture and materials. The hope is for this cafe to become a place where the every day and the extraordinary intersect for all who visit.

Save this picture!
Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Setagaya City, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Spicy Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan
Cite: "Light Up Coffee / Spicy Architects" 01 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025194/light-up-coffee-spicy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags