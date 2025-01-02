Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. South Korea
  5. SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas

SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas

Save

SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior PhotographySUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior PhotographySUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 4 of 14SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography, WoodSUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Suseong District, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography
© Oral Göktaş

SUPRA* *opposite of infra. Supra refers to what is above and infra to what is below. The dilemma between nature and urbanism has been a prominent topic for decades, particularly with the rise of discussions about the Anthropocene. Cities developed rapidly in the last decades, making the perpetual cycle of nature less visible in high-density urban areas. This change transforms the relationship between humans and nature, as understanding through seeing becomes harder.

Save this picture!
SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 4 of 14
© Oral Göktaş
Save this picture!
SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography
© Oral Göktaş

As newcomers to Seoul and Suseong, we've observed the human-nature relationship, noting that, unlike in Istanbul, natural resources like mountains, rivers, and winds are still tangible in Korean cities, despite technology taking precedence. Our project site, surrounded by high-density development, highways, water, and greenery, exemplifies this juxtaposition. The noise of passing cars contrasts with the serene lotus flowers floating on the lake, illustrating different experiences of time and change. Moreover, it is common in Korean architecture to use natural materials in relation to each other. Stones are paired with wood, mimicking their natural coexistence. 

Save this picture!
SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Oral Göktaş

Given these observations, we ask how one can have a moment of self-reflection amidst this dilemma. We propose a simple canopy that provides privacy in public spaces, allowing for relaxation. The canopy's materials and details create an urban interior feeling, offering privacy without creating enclosed, high-maintenance spaces. When it rains, SUPRA aims to make the movement of water visible, from the air to the soil. When it does not rain, SUPRA provides a space where people can be privately public, as described by Marshall Berman, intimately together without being physically alone.

Save this picture!
SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 10 of 14
© Oral Göktaş

The theme of the biennial "relational field" underlies our design, when someone sits by a rock under a canopy during lunch break and has a moment of self-reflection, hearing the noises of the motorway while watching the drifting clouds.

Save this picture!
SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 14 of 14
© Oral Göktaş

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Suseong District, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SO? Architecture and Ideas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSouth Korea
Cite: "SUPRA* Pavilion / SO? Architecture and Ideas" 02 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025166/supra-star-pavilion-so-architecture-and-ideas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags