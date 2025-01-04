Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Wood

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  27
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Wood
© João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. We undertook the challenge of transforming an old 6 x 2.5 m cargo container into a tiny house to be placed in the Algarve region in the south of Portugal. The project includes a small front porch, an arched doorway, and a porthole window framing the sunset. There is a rooftop terrace accessible via a metal ladder that goes through the exterior ceiling, providing additional outdoor space to enjoy the scenic views.

Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Image 8 of 26
© João Carranca

To integrate the structure with its natural surroundings, cork panels were chosen for the exterior walls to provide insulation and blend with the landscape. Inside, the space features poplar wood panels on the interior walls and concrete floors. 

Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood
© João Carranca
Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© João Carranca

The layout is simple but very functional, with a raised bed, offering storage underneath, an L-shaped kitchen, and seating area. The kitchen is equipped with essential amenities such as a sink, a fridge, an induction hob, and storage. Additionally, there's a bathroom with toilet and shower behind a translucent wall for both privacy and natural light.

Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood
© João Carranca
Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© João Carranca

We decided to keep the container doors fully operable to allow a direct connection with the environment when weather permits. The design maintains the industrial characteristics of the original container while maximizing livability.

Cargo House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Wood
© João Carranca

Madeiguincho
