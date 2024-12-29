Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO

Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO

Save

Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, TableHai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining roomHai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 6 of 34Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 4 of 34Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm, Vietnam
  • Architects: TAHA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Lead Architects: Huynh Duc Thua, Phan Duc Nhut, Vo Quoc Truyen, Vo Phuong Quang
  • Lead Team: Huynh Duc Thua
  • Design Team: Phan Duc Nhut, Vo Quoc Truyen, Vo Phuong Quang, Tran Minh Duc
  • Technical Team: Tran Ha Uyen, Pham Tong Ngoc Dang, To Ky Duyen, Tong Duc Binh, Dinh Gia Tuan Huy
  • City: Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 20 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Hai Au Restaurant is located on the land of the old restaurant, in the Hoan My Resort. The land is adjacent to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street connecting to Binh Son Beach, which is the main traffic axis for people in the whole city to go swimming. With the characteristic of a narrow land shape, stretching along the East-West axis towards the sea. Therefore, the design plan is placed in the relationship between: the overall existing resort - people - natural landscape along the coast. The plan is carefully studied for a friendly, open architectural form, adapting the existing values on the land. The project has a scale of 1 floor, with a reasonably distributed layout that allows the green core to be interwoven deep into the project and condensed in architectural lines.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 7 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 34 of 34
Diagram
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki

The functional spaces are arranged to create a clear separation between the static area - VIP rooms and the dynamic area - the open space restaurant area and the indoor restaurant. Interspersed between the functional blocks are green landscapes and water surfaces, creating a buffer space for insulation, improving the microclimate, saving energy for the spaces, and increasing the privacy of the VIP restaurant area.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 33 of 34
Diagram
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

The restaurant with open space exploits natural lighting and sea breeze, maximum natural ventilation for all spaces but still ensures insulation, solar radiation, and limited air-conditioning space to save energy for the project.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 4 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki

The design applies solutions from tropical-traditional architecture with buffer spaces created by corridors, canopies, and courtyards combined with gardens weaving into concrete columns and landscape lakes adjacent to the building.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The sloping roof form with high clearance height, and large space between concrete ceiling and wooden ceiling creates an effective insulation layer above the building. The skylight glass roof uses anti-radiation glass and a large enough height concrete louver system to create a unique lighting effect for the restaurant space.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 9 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 31 of 34
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 12 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki

The elevation of the building gradually increases towards the sea, helping to enhance the view of diners to the sea, while creating restaurant spaces with diverse elevations, creating excitement, and stimulating the exploration of space for diners.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 14 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki

Natural materials such as locally sourced stone and wood, combined with the raw texture of exposed concrete, are crafted by the skilled hands of local artisans to create a space with a familiar atmosphere, reflecting the sense of place and the local community culture. The famous Bau Truc ceramics (Intangible Culture heritage_UNESCO 2022) from the Ninh Thuan region have been cleverly incorporated by the architect into interior and landscape spaces as decorative accents.

Save this picture!
Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO - Image 5 of 34
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAHA STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsVietnam
Cite: "Hai Au Restaurant / TAHA STUDIO" 29 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025043/hai-au-restaurant-taha-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags