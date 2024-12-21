Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti

Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti

Save

Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Exterior PhotographyResting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Exterior Photography, WoodResting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Image 4 of 26Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Interior PhotographyResting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Chapel
Dolní Bojanovice, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Image 6 of 26
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. In collaboration with garden architects, we created an area with field trees that will become a pleasant refuge for both insects and cyclists who are using the adjacent trail. Here, bees will find hives and plants to pollinate, and the passerby a resting place – a chapel for a quiet prayer.

Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The Resting chapel between vineyards and agrovoltaics for the South Moravian company MND a.s.
Our building is part of the reclamation of an industrial site where oil and gas were previously mined. By planting vineyards and photovoltaic panels above them, the original land nearby the village of Starý Poddvorov is restored. We find her new uses of the area by small architectural interventions and the planting of greenery in the landscape, which co-shape and enliven the local landscape character.

Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Image 24 of 26
Exploded axonometric 04
Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Image 13 of 26
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Vineyard under solar panels, whaaat?
The area is used for research into the future of solar energy and landscape that is not limited just to monoculture farming. Solar panels do not prevent the use of fertile ground and because we are in South Moravia, the researchers from Mendel University planted a vineyard under them. You can see for yourself how such a combination can work in Starý Poddvorov. So get on your bike and stop by!

Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The chapel has no religious significance. It is intended for your private contemplation.

Save this picture!
Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dolní Bojanovice,696 17 Dolní Bojanovice, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JUNG Architekti
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelCzech Republic
Cite: "Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti" 21 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025027/resting-chapel-jung-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags