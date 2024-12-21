Resting Chapel / JUNG Architekti

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. In collaboration with garden architects, we created an area with field trees that will become a pleasant refuge for both insects and cyclists who are using the adjacent trail. Here, bees will find hives and plants to pollinate, and the passerby a resting place – a chapel for a quiet prayer.

The Resting chapel between vineyards and agrovoltaics for the South Moravian company MND a.s.

Our building is part of the reclamation of an industrial site where oil and gas were previously mined. By planting vineyards and photovoltaic panels above them, the original land nearby the village of Starý Poddvorov is restored. We find her new uses of the area by small architectural interventions and the planting of greenery in the landscape, which co-shape and enliven the local landscape character.

Vineyard under solar panels, whaaat?

The area is used for research into the future of solar energy and landscape that is not limited just to monoculture farming. Solar panels do not prevent the use of fertile ground and because we are in South Moravia, the researchers from Mendel University planted a vineyard under them. You can see for yourself how such a combination can work in Starý Poddvorov. So get on your bike and stop by!

The chapel has no religious significance. It is intended for your private contemplation.