World
  5. WO House / Matter of Something

Save

WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamWO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, BeamWO House / Matter of Something - Image 4 of 22WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, CountertopWO House / Matter of Something - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Residential Interiors
Kecamatan Lima Puluh, Indonesia
  • Lead Team: Steven Sundjaja, Kamilah Aisyi
  • Architecture Offices: Studio Daniel Architect
  • City: Kecamatan Lima Puluh
  • Country: Indonesia
WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo

Text description provided by the architects. This project delves into the seamless integration of interior design with the existing architectural structure, placing particular emphasis on the transformation of the space. From the outset, we recognized that the architecture was rooted in tropical design principles, responding to the unique climate and environment of the region, with the original architects' expertise shaping this approach.

WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo

The primary focus of the design approach was on creating a cohesive, functional, and visually striking interior that complements the existing architecture. The former car garage was repurposed into an expansive extended family residence, with the ground floor incorporating the kitchen, pantry, dining, and living areas, main bedroom, as well as two smaller bedrooms. The main bedroom is designed as a central retreat, offering rest and comfort. A staircase leads to the second floor, where the gym is above the main bedroom. Also, the library serves as one of the most engaging and distinctive features of the home, providing a unique space for relaxation and hobbies, maintaining a connection to the heart of the house.

WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo
WO House / Matter of Something - Image 21 of 22
1st Floor Plan
WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo

The interior design approach prioritized enhancing the space by carefully selecting materials, textures, and tones. We focused on creating a harmonious flow between the interior design elements and the existing structure while ensuring the spaces reflected a modern yet timeless aesthetic. Natural materials like wood, stone, and marble were selected for durability, warmth, and timeless appeal. These materials, paired with a primarily neutral palette, create a serene, inviting atmosphere that supports both relaxation and everyday function.

WO House / Matter of Something - Image 4 of 22
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo

The design also features thoughtfully chosen elements like stone accent walls, which complement the overall existing material palette, and the preservation of the original ceiling textures in the living area. The architectural features were embraced in the interior design, ensuring a harmonious balance of the structure and interior to maintain the character of the space.

WO House / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo

The interior design approach resulted in a space emphasizing openness and flexibility. Each element, from the materials to the layout, was carefully chosen to support a seamless flow between rooms, making the home feel both connected and expansive. The design strategy ensures a unified, aesthetically pleasing environment that enhances the comfort and lifestyle of the residents.

WO House / Matter of Something - Image 17 of 22
© Steven Sundjaja, Oktobianto Dwi Prasetyo

Project gallery

About this office
Matter of Something
Office

Cite: "WO House / Matter of Something" 21 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags