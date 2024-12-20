Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Haushaus / Akitephile

Haushaus / Akitephile

Haushaus / Akitephile - Image 6 of 27Haushaus / Akitephile - Interior PhotographyHaushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair, BeamHaushaus / Akitephile - Exterior PhotographyHaushaus / Akitephile - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hiếu Liêm, Vietnam
  • Architects: Akitephile
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2004
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dung Huynh
  • Lead Architects: Thinh Luu - Ruby Nguyen
  • Lead Team: Thinh Luu, Ruby Nguyen
  • Design Team: Tan Tran
  • Technical Team: Huy Nguyen
  • General Constructing: Full house
  • City: Hiếu Liêm
  • Country: Vietnam
Haushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography
© Dung Huynh

Text description provided by the architects. Home is not only a place to stay, but it is also a place to relax, connect with family, and be a source of creative inspiration for work. The personality of the owner wants the house to have its own unique features but also create spaces where the family will gather after a tiring working week. When we sit together, many childhood memories come back, that's when everyone shares together like the way childhood is described in " The Catcher in the Rye" by J. D. Salinger.

Haushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Dung Huynh
Haushaus / Akitephile - Image 27 of 27
Axonometric View
Haushaus / Akitephile - Interior Photography
© Dung Huynh
Haushaus / Akitephile - Image 6 of 27
© Dung Huynh

In Vietnamese culture, dining time is an ideal time for the whole family to stay together. However, with old construction technology as well as religious concepts, the kitchen and dining room are often arranged at the back of the house. This inadvertently creates a distance between family members. When cooking, housemakers are disconnected from other activities taking place in the house, which makes cooking boring and meals indirectly not so good.

Haushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair, Beam
© Dung Huynh
Haushaus / Akitephile - Image 20 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Haushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Dung Huynh

Capturing this weakness in the traditional house layout, the project takes the kitchen and dining areas as the centerpiece. Not only in the center of the floor plan layout but also in the section. From the kitchen, you can connect directly to the bedrooms, living rooms, and entertainment rooms without going through any other buffer space. From the bedroom to move to other areas, you also must go through the kitchen area. This has breathed new life into the kitchen, thereby making family meals more delicious.

Haushaus / Akitephile - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Dung Huynh
Haushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Dung Huynh

Not only focusing on the layout of the floor plans, in terms of section, the kitchen is also prioritized with high elevation and the use of ceiling fans. This helps to deal with the heat released by cooking quite well. Cool space will make the mealtime happier. When the housewife is cooking the meal, also when the children gather in the atrium, a connection is formed in the small family.

Haushaus / Akitephile - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Dung Huynh

The unique combination of spaces for functional use creates a unique and different shape that completely meets the needs of the homeowner. It is quite interesting that the owner's name Hau, in German Haus means house. Haushaus was introduced, where the entire personality and aspirations of the owner are perfectly expressed through design. There, people are the house, looking at the house is knowing the the character of people.

Haushaus / Akitephile - Exterior Photography
© Dung Huynh

The design also did not forget to include some childhood memories of the owner, the land is located on higher ground around, the scene of " The Catcher in the Rye" by J. D. Salinger re-appears. The roof represents the kites flying over the windy and sunny grasslands as if to remind of the days when brothers and sisters lived together.

Akitephile
