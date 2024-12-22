Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects

CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingCieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Image 4 of 28CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, GlassCieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant
Vietnam
  • Architects: Eigh-T Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Lead Architects: Tu Phan
  • Lead Team: Tu Phan
  • Design Team: Ngoc Anh Vu, Hai Ngo
  • General Constructing: VHG cons
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Moon Group
  • Country: Vietnam
CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. CieL Dining is an ambitious tasting menu fine dining restaurant by the acclaimed chef Viet Hong and his partner Thanh Liem. The main concept is developed around the name Ciel, which means "the sky" in French, nurtured through the owner's working period in Paris.

CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Hoang Le

The architecture of the villa is through the process of defamiliarizing a typical pitched roof prototype, by re-orienting the roof to direct its lowest point towards the entrance, in which results an intimate proportion. Oak door and plywood panels, used only at the recessed entrance, bring warmness to contrast to an austere structural form. The form is chamfered to create a five-sided figure, where visitors can see 3 faces simultaneously, provoking the sense of three-dimensional and widening the view to a neighborhood from the interior. The geometric exterior and landscape conceal the main concept in the interior.

CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting
© Hoang Le
CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Image 20 of 28
level 1 Floor Plan
CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Hoang Le

The waiting room on the ground floor is where the customer is directed to the counter dining or the common and private dining areas on the upper floor. The ground floor counter dining links with an open display kitchen, where the customers can see all the kitchen activities with the tropical garden background. At the center of the space lies a classic Oculus in the form of a cylinder, the main concept of the project. The cylinder tilted 12 degrees to elongate the light well. The experience of the space pivots around this diagonal cylinder.

CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Glass
© Hoang Le
CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Image 23 of 28
Section
CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Hoang Le

On the ground floor, sun ray is captured on the internal surface and kitchen counters throughout the day. The slanted exterior form can be seen on the first floor, pressed against two rectangular structures to bring both the tension and complement between two types of geometries. A restaurant office on the attic floor is where the staff can see the full Oculus.

CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Image 4 of 28
© Hoang Le

The kitchen fit-out is custom-made for the chef, with the two cooking counters on the side and two display and warm-up islands in the middle. The two islands are the working plane where customers can observe the process of making and decorating every dish.

CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Hoang Le

Cite: "CieL Dining / Eigh-T Architects" 22 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024985/ciel-dining-eigh-t-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

