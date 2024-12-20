Kep West Outdoor Plaza and Restaurants / Bloom Architecture

+ 21

Lead Team: Antoine Meinnel

Design Team: Cristina Toran, Heng Thanak, Orng Phalla, Heng Sereyvathana, Ngeth Choulong, Korn Seinekoun, Ny Kechseang

General Constructing: BSN Co. Ltd.

City: Krong Kaeb

Country: Cambodia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A NEW FRONTIER – Redefining Kep's Reclaimed Shoreline – The charming seaside city of Kep has long been a holiday destination for Cambodians and tourists. When the government initiated a plan to reclaim a 100m strip of land from the sea along its prized Western shoreline, the magic of the region appeared under threat. While the broad vision was for a public promenade along the entire coast, a local resort owner engaged us to design an ambitious private restaurant and recreation facility. Our challenge was to create an iconic building that honored Kep's environmental and cultural legacy, on the now barren, artificial landscape.

As the first structure to be built on the reclaimed land, it was an incredible opportunity to define the look and feel of the entire area. It had the potential to become a landmark, a masterpiece–an act of creation arising from the sea.

Our goal was to make the new building feel like a distinctive piece of public infrastructure, with private facilities integrated into it. To achieve this, we decided to split the project into three distinct structures arranged to form an outdoor plaza that could be used for events and public gatherings. Collectively called Kep West, the primary structure is The Wave, which hosts several restaurants and bars. Opening up, naturally, to the ocean, its giant rooftop slab twists in a gentle wave. At once a gesture to the rolling sea, and a subtle resistance to the relentless stability of the horizon.

There are no windows and doors, with the exception of a glass-covered section that functions as an air-conditioned restaurant. The monumental single-story structure, along with a spiral staircase connecting to its rooftop, gives the impression of a single cast of concrete. With its waffle slab, columns, and fileted corners, the massive form tested the limits of working with the material.

The bold concrete work is one of three architectural layers present in The Wave. The second is a striking wall of locally-quarried pink sandstone–the same material on which its foundations lay. The wall provides contrast and protection from the compromised view behind as well as more enclosure for the functional facilities. Stepping into the structure gives the impression that one is alone with the ocean. The third is what we call the comfort layer. This consists of the comparatively temporary fittings, including the railings, blinds, glazing, fitted and loose furniture, AC, and audio-visual systems. This layer will inevitably change over time, with extended use and passing trends.

While guests can enjoy panoramic views from within and on top of The Wave, the quintessential experience is a walk along the adjacent pier. Jutting out at the precise angle of the peak-season sunset, the pier splits into two levels. This is Kep's new frontier.

In the years ahead, we expect that Kep West will influence the architecture of the entire locale. Despite the artificial landscape on which it stands, it is synchronized with the broader environment. Careful research and sensitivity to the surrounding natural and cultural conditions have led to its grateful acceptance, both by the landscape itself as well as the crowds that continue to flock towards the sunset.