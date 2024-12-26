Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 3 of 48TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassTAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassTAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Offices Interiors
Chaoyang District, China
  • Architects: TAOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  M77
  • Lead Architects: Tao Lei
  • Design Team: Meng Xiangrui, Tai Ye, He Xiaotian
  • Construction Management: Tao Ye
  • Construction Firm: Beijing Sixiang Yingzao Decoration Co., Ltd.
  • Client: TAOA
  • City: Chaoyang District
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of TAOA

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the renovation of an existing structure. The building's aged and uncertain conditions became the starting point for reimagining the office space. Working within the constraints of the original building's scale and volume, the design team focused on creating a more pleasant and inspiring work environment tailored to the needs of designers. The core vision was to design a space that is simple, comfortable, compact yet elegant, and as connected to nature as possible—despite the lack of natural resources in the immediate surroundings.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of TAOA

The building's exterior is wrapped in anodized aluminum plates, chosen for their soft reflective properties. To mitigate excessive sunlight and avoid direct views into the building across the street, the design team perforated the entire west facade. This gives the building a semi-transparent quality, allowing it to blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment of uneven brick walls. The goal was to create a bright, fresh architectural presence that engages in a unique dialogue with its surroundings, while also injecting new life into the old neighborhood.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 7 of 48
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 12 of 48
Courtesy of TAOA

The original building is a three-story structure. The design team retained the existing steel frame and reinforced it where necessary. The first floor is dedicated to exhibition space, the second floor functions as meeting and reception areas, and the third floor is for workspace.To better integrate the three levels, part of the floor slab was removed to create a vertical continuity that serves as both a stairwell and an open foyer at the entrance.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 14 of 48
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 16 of 48
Courtesy of TAOA

As one moves upward through the building, the space gradually narrows, culminating at the roof. The west-facing windows rise from the ground to the roof, allowing afternoon sunlight, filtered through the perforated aluminum panels, to gently illuminate the interior.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
Courtesy of TAOA

The building is squeezed between two neighboring structures on the north and south sides, so it can only open to the east and west. The east wall on the first floor, which marks the boundary of the 798 Art District, had to be retained. The design team sought to create a connection between the office and the outdoors. During demolition, a narrow gap between the buildings was discovered and expanded into a small yard on the first floor, where a large existing tree provides a focal point, bringing nature into the office.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 19 of 48
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 44 of 48
Diagram
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Courtesy of TAOA

To further enhance this connection with nature, a balcony was added on the third floor, offering relaxing space under the tree during breaks. The renovation also opened up the east wall on the second floor, creating a semi-outdoor terrace. Ascending the stairs from the first floor, the space suddenly opens up, offering a refreshing sense of clarity and freedom.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Image 41 of 48
Elevation
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Glass
Courtesy of TAOA

As continuing upwards, the vertical space narrows again, with just enough room for the staircase, evoking the sensation of traversing a canyon. At the top, the view opens to a small open-air yard on the third floor, bathed in natural light, where plants add a touch of greenery and a sense of joy during work hours.

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Glass, Countertop
Courtesy of TAOA

"This small building has become our team's base of creation. It stands as a symbol of our spirit, providing a space for independent thought amidst a raw and industrial environment."

TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Glass
Courtesy of TAOA
TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Glass
Courtesy of TAOA

Address:Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

TAOA
Cite: "TAOA 798 Studio / TAOA" 26 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024887/taoa-798-studio-taoa> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of TAOA

TAOA 798 工作室 / TAOA 陶磊建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

