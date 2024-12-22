maoom office / Design Studio Maoom

+ 11

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This place is a 55-year-old house that served as a home for a family for 47 years and as a space for Design Studio Maoom for the past 8 years. Design Studio Maoom has now renewed the space to welcome its second season. The newly redesigned space has been thoughtfully crafted to foster flexible thinking for Maoom's creative journey. Throughout the space, Maoom's members can freely explore and share their ideas. By exchanging stories with one another, their thoughts will grow deeper and broader.

Walls for Free Doodling – This is a space where anything goes, and thoughts can be freely expressed anywhere, reminiscent of the hidden doodles of our childhood. In this space with walls where free doodling (posting) is possible, we hope for creative and proactive ideas to flow naturally.

Interwoven Grid Structure – This structure represents a form that is composed of interconnected and intertwined elements. The tables in this structure symbolize the organic connections between various elements, creating an open structure where different materials or ideas can be freely combined. These tables, where various materials and forms can be combined, resemble pathways connecting small worlds. Here, we hope to return to a childlike state, immersing ourselves in play with no purpose, and discovering creative ideas.

Material Wall System – This represents the concept that everything has its unique place and role. We designed a method to efficiently use the materials we frequently use and seek, placed at the boundary between the hall and the office (workroom). When needed, the system can be opened to view materials at a glance, and when done, materials can be organized back in their original place in a structured and rational way.

Children's creative thinking starts from small play activities. In these small moments of play, they naturally explore various possibilities and ideas. To reclaim and maintain the flexible state of childlike wonder, we continuously strive to find a communication style that resembles play.