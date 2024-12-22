Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. South Korea
  5. maoom office / Design Studio Maoom

maoom office / Design Studio Maoom

Save

maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Image 2 of 16maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Stairs, Woodmaoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photographymaoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photographymaoom office / Design Studio Maoom - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices, Renovation
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Maoom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu kim,maoom
  • Lead Architects: Minkyu Choi, Yeonjong-Kim , Jeonghwan Lee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography
© Donggyu kim,maoom

Text description provided by the architects. This place is a 55-year-old house that served as a home for a family for 47 years and as a space for Design Studio Maoom for the past 8 years. Design Studio Maoom has now renewed the space to welcome its second season. The newly redesigned space has been thoughtfully crafted to foster flexible thinking for Maoom's creative journey. Throughout the space, Maoom's members can freely explore and share their ideas. By exchanging stories with one another, their thoughts will grow deeper and broader.

Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Wood
© Donggyu kim,maoom

Walls for Free Doodling – This is a space where anything goes, and thoughts can be freely expressed anywhere, reminiscent of the hidden doodles of our childhood. In this space with walls where free doodling (posting) is possible, we hope for creative and proactive ideas to flow naturally.

Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Donggyu kim,maoom

Interwoven Grid Structure – This structure represents a form that is composed of interconnected and intertwined elements. The tables in this structure symbolize the organic connections between various elements, creating an open structure where different materials or ideas can be freely combined. These tables, where various materials and forms can be combined, resemble pathways connecting small worlds. Here, we hope to return to a childlike state, immersing ourselves in play with no purpose, and discovering creative ideas.

Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Donggyu kim,maoom
Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Image 16 of 16
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Donggyu kim,maoom

Material Wall System – This represents the concept that everything has its unique place and role. We designed a method to efficiently use the materials we frequently use and seek, placed at the boundary between the hall and the office (workroom). When needed, the system can be opened to view materials at a glance, and when done, materials can be organized back in their original place in a structured and rational way.

Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Donggyu kim,maoom

Children's creative thinking starts from small play activities. In these small moments of play, they naturally explore various possibilities and ideas. To reclaim and maintain the flexible state of childlike wonder, we continuously strive to find a communication style that resembles play.

Save this picture!
maoom office / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography
© Donggyu kim,maoom

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mapo-gu, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Studio Maoom
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "maoom office / Design Studio Maoom" 22 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024852/maoom-office-design-studio-maoom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags