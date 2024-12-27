Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura

-
Architects: ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura
- Area: 807 ft²
- Year: 2018
-
Photographs:Albano Garcia
-
Manufacturers: EUROSTONE, Folk Designer, Gustavo Andrada, Herrajes San Martín, Körb, Madera Gayoso, SBG, Transformadores Mazlemian
- Project And Direction: Nicolas Bozzano, Barbara Cosentino, Leonardo Aguirre
- Project Team: Arq. Luigi Palavecino, Bruno Mutti
- Structural Calculation: Ing. Hernan Martinetti
- Construction Company: Arq. Sebastian Areitio y Arq. Matias Zona
- Lighting Design: Cappiello & Partners
- Program: Vivienda Unifamiliar
- Images: Arq. Victoria Herrera
- City: San Isidro
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Design Process
The design process for this house was carried out hand in hand with the clients. In the initial meetings, it was decided to prioritize a qualitative program over a quantitative one, emphasizing air, void, light, space, and views rather than focusing on the distribution of uses and the classification of the program.
The house relates to an existing construction in an almost imperceptible way, highlighting the contrast and connecting through voids of air.
Concept of Air
Air has no defined volume, is sensitive to temperature, and is both transparent and colorless. This concept served as the catalyst for an architecture that directly engages with the exterior, creating a continuous inside-out relationship that blurs the boundaries of the built environment. Air circulates and flows through the house, cooling the interiors and enabling cross-ventilation.
Spatial Organization
To divide the interior spaces, walls were avoided. Instead, furniture acts as a temporary boundary for the surfaces, creating maximum flexibility that adapts over time and according to the users’ needs. The courtyard serves as a link between the public and private areas of the house. There is no single main entrance; instead, multiple access points are connected by a semi-covered gallery. At each of these points, the clear views extend to a backdrop of oak wood, emphasizing the only boundary toward the neighboring property line.
Structural and Material Strategy
Two horizontal planes supported by 12 metal columns and floor-to-ceiling windows define the container. An overhang and a series of metal sunshades filter the intense sunlight, creating a dynamic rhythm on the facade. The accessible green roof further contributes to this function, recovering the absorbent ground previously occupied. The predominant materials are iron, concrete and glass, while wood is used in a timeless and indeterminate way.
Lighting and Atmosphere
At night, the house transforms into a large beacon. Indirect lighting through perimeter recesses, combined with home automation for light regulation, provides exceptional spatial and visual comfort. Both natural and artificial light generate fluid, sensitive, and boundaryless spaces.