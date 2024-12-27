Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura

Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura

Save

Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 2 of 30Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenAir House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 4 of 30Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 5 of 30Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
San Isidro, Argentina
  • Architects: ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  807 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Albano Garcia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EUROSTONE, Folk Designer, Gustavo Andrada, Herrajes San Martín, Körb, Madera Gayoso, SBG, Transformadores Mazlemian
  • Project And Direction: Nicolas Bozzano, Barbara Cosentino, Leonardo Aguirre
  • Project Team: Arq. Luigi Palavecino, Bruno Mutti
  • Structural Calculation: Ing. Hernan Martinetti
  • Construction Company: Arq. Sebastian Areitio y Arq. Matias Zona
  • Lighting Design: Cappiello & Partners
  • Program: Vivienda Unifamiliar
  • Images: Arq. Victoria Herrera
  • City: San Isidro
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Albano Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. Design Process
The design process for this house was carried out hand in hand with the clients. In the initial meetings, it was decided to prioritize a qualitative program over a quantitative one, emphasizing air, void, light, space, and views rather than focusing on the distribution of uses and the classification of the program. 

Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 2 of 30
© Albano Garcia

The house relates to an existing construction in an almost imperceptible way, highlighting the contrast and connecting through voids of air.

Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, Garden
© Albano Garcia

Concept of Air
Air has no defined volume, is sensitive to temperature, and is both transparent and colorless. This concept served as the catalyst for an architecture that directly engages with the exterior, creating a continuous inside-out relationship that blurs the boundaries of the built environment. Air circulates and flows through the house, cooling the interiors and enabling cross-ventilation.

Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 11 of 30
© Albano Garcia
Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 26 of 30
Plan

Spatial Organization
To divide the interior spaces, walls were avoided. Instead, furniture acts as a temporary boundary for the surfaces, creating maximum flexibility that adapts over time and according to the users’ needs. The courtyard serves as a link between the public and private areas of the house. There is no single main entrance; instead, multiple access points are connected by a semi-covered gallery. At each of these points, the clear views extend to a backdrop of oak wood, emphasizing the only boundary toward the neighboring property line.

Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Image 4 of 30
© Albano Garcia

Structural and Material Strategy
Two horizontal planes supported by 12 metal columns and floor-to-ceiling windows define the container. An overhang and a series of metal sunshades filter the intense sunlight, creating a dynamic rhythm on the facade. The accessible green roof further contributes to this function, recovering the absorbent ground previously occupied. The predominant materials are iron, concrete and glass, while wood is used in a timeless and indeterminate way.

Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Albano Garcia
Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© Albano Garcia

Lighting and Atmosphere
At night, the house transforms into a large beacon. Indirect lighting through perimeter recesses, combined with home automation for light regulation, provides exceptional spatial and visual comfort. Both natural and artificial light generate fluid, sensitive, and boundaryless spaces.

Save this picture!
Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Column
© Albano Garcia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Air House / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura" [Casa Aire / ESTUDIO 87 arquitectura] 27 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024847/air-house-estudio-87-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags