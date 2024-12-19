Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas

Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Gürleyik, Turkey
  • Architects: SO? Architecture and Ideas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oral Goktas
  • Lead Architects: Sevince Bayrak, Oral Göktaş
  • Project Architect: Aysima Akın
  • Team: Mete Bezek, Asu Pala, Ayberk Aydın
  • Landscape Architect: Taylan Tosun
  • City: Gürleyik
  • Country: Turkey
Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography
© Oral Goktas

Text description provided by the architects. Two Face House is a contemporary residential home set in a picturesque Mediterranean village, designed to adapt to the local climate and landscape. A notable feature of the project is the contrasting design of the two façades, tailored to meet the unique climatic demands of the region. The house is constructed using a timber framework paired with stone walls, which are reclaimed from an existing old village house. The façades are designed with distinct characteristics to optimize the building's interaction with its environment.

Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography
© Oral Goktas

South Façade - Opaque and Protective: The south-facing façade is built with thick, reclaimed stone walls, offering a solid, opaque barrier against the intense Mediterranean sun and heat. These stones, carefully salvaged from the original village house, provide a strong thermal mass, naturally cooling the interior during hot summer months. The timber structure supports shading devices and small, strategically placed openings that allow for controlled ventilation, reducing the need for artificial cooling.

Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Exterior Photography
© Oral Goktas

North Façade - Transparent and Inviting: In contrast, the north-facing façade is designed to be transparent, featuring large windows and glass doors framed by the timber structure. This façade maximizes the influx of soft, indirect northern light, creating a bright and welcoming living space. The transparency of this side also offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape, seamlessly connecting the interior with the outdoors. Energy-efficient glazing ensures the house remains warm during cooler months, complementing the design approach.

Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 9 of 19
© Oral Goktas
Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Oral Goktas
Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 17 of 19
Floor Plan
Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Interior Photography, Wood
© Oral Goktas

The house's construction leverages a combination of a renewable timber structure and reclaimed stone walls. By reusing stones from the existing old village house, the project not only reduces the environmental impact but also provides good thermal insulation. The integration of these materials enhances the building's thermal performance, reducing energy consumption for heating and cooling while contributing to the overall efficiency of the project.

Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 11 of 19
© Oral Goktas

This house is a modern interpretation of Mediterranean architectural traditions, skillfully blending a timber structure with reclaimed stone walls to create a residence that is both visually striking and environmentally responsible. The contrasting façades are a deliberate response to the local climate, providing comfort, energy efficiency, and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.

Two Face House / SO? Architecture and Ideas - Image 8 of 19
© Oral Goktas

SO? Architecture and Ideas
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTurkey
Top #Tags